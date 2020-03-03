A new Virginia law granting parole eligibility to juvenile offenders could pave the way for a Marion man convicted of the 1996 murder of an elderly woman to return to the community.
Governor Ralph Northam signed HB35 into law on Monday after it passed through both legislative chambers last week. The new law grants parole eligibility to offenders convicted of crimes that were committed while they were minors after they have pulled at least 20 years of their sentence.
The law effectively ends life without parole sentences for offenders under the age of 18.
In the wake of the law’s passage, Lee Boyd Malvo, half of the notorious “DC Sniper” duo, agreed to drop his U.S. Supreme Court case seeking a resentencing hearing.
According to the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, passage of the new law moots the case since there would no longer be a need for the Supreme Court to rule on sentencing structures for juvenile offenders.
Riding on the coattails of the outcome of Malvo’s Supreme Court case was the nearly identical case of a Marion man who is now 23 years into multiple life sentences in prison.
Like Malvo, Joshua David Widener was only 17 when he committed the crimes that landed him in prison for the rest of his life.
In total, Widener was given four life sentences in prison. A judge found him guilty in 1998 of the rape, robbery, burglary and murder of 68-year-old retired school teacher Anna Jean Anderson at her home on Culbert Drive in Marion.
On the heels of a 2012 Supreme Court ruling that juveniles could not be given mandatory life sentences if there was a chance of rehabilitation, Widener filed a motion in Smyth County Circuit Court to vacate what he and his lawyers believed to be an invalid sentence.
After a Smyth judge ruled that the county court wasn’t the place to argue the case, Widener and his attorneys took the case to the Virginia Supreme court, where it has been sitting in limbo, awaiting the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Malvo’s case.
In a 2019 interview with the News & Messenger, Widener said he hoped to one day get some kind of release from prison.
“A man can’t help but wish for a second chance after making a mistake and coming into a place like this at such a young age and never really getting to experience life,” he said. “I definitely will always be hopeful for that.”
Although Widener will now be eligible for parole, it does not guarantee that a parole board would grant it.
Smyth County Commonwealth’s Attorney Roy Evans, who prosecuted Widener and his co-defendant Harold Davis, said a release for Widener would mean that the justice system has completely failed both victims and their communities.
“The facts of this case were horrific,” Evans said. “An innocent elderly woman, a retired teacher living alone, feeling safe in her home in our small town was raped and killed by these monsters. No amount of time in prison is enough to ever make it right for either of them to walk free in our community or anyone else’s.”
Marion Police Chief John Clair said he hopes parole boards will very carefully consider the crimes committed by each person seeking release under the new law before granting parole.
“I can completely understand the desire of the general assembly to reform the juvenile justice system, but I would hope that parole boards would consider the irreversible consequences of particularly heinous crimes on our communities.”
Davis, who was 23 at the time of the crime, pleaded guilty to capital murder, robbery and burglary in 1997 to avoid the death penalty. Davis was not charged with rape in the crime. He received three life sentences in prison. Because Davis was an adult when the crime was committed, he will not be eligible for parole.
Virginia abolished parole in 1995. The new juvenile parole law takes effect July 1.
