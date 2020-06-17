GLADE SPRING, Va. — A member no longer serves the Glade Spring Fire Department after officials learned the person had made “derogatory remarks” on social media.
On June 6, the leadership at the Fire Department was made aware of the comments, which had been made on social media by a member, according to a press release. On Monday, the Board of Directors and officers met in a combined session. After discussion with legal counsel, the member, who has not been publicly identified, is no longer an active member.
The department “will not tolerate any derogatory remarks or comments that may undermine the public trust,” the release states. “We are a multi-cultural agency that does not condone any racism among its members and will take action when confronted with situations that require an evaluation of our ability to serve our community.”
The department is implementing policies regarding social media, as well as ongoing training related to sensitivity and diversity, the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.