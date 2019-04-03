A Saltville man is now in custody following a two-and-a-half hour manhunt in the north-west end of Saltville Tuesday night.
The search for 43-year-old James Hunter Murphy began after police received a report of a domestic assault at 243 Pickle Hollow Road around 6:27 p.m.
Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler said the assault took place around 2 p.m. after Murphy and his girlfriend got into an argument. After Murphy struck his girlfriend, Shuler said, she left and later reported the incident to police. She advised that Murphy was armed and had been making threats towards others.
Sometime after the girlfriend left, Murphy fired off a round inside the home, Shuler said. Murphy was the only person inside at the time and no one was shot.
When police arrived on scene, Murphy fled the home into the woods. Shuler said because a firearm had been used, police had to go on the assumption that Murphy was armed. The Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) was activated and a Virginia State Police helicopter was called in to help comb the area, while law enforcement with the sheriff’s office, the VSP, and Saltville and Chilhowie police departments searched.
Smyth County Patrol K9, Navir, and his handler, Sgt. Neal Brooks, were on scene but were not deployed. Additional assistance was offered by the Washington and Tazewell county sheriff's offices.
Murphy surrendered himself around 8:45 p.m. Shuler said he was unarmed.
Murphy is charged with assault and battery of a family member, reckless handling of a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
He is being held without bond at the regional jail in Abingdon, pending arraignment.
