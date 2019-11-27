Fire

Firefighters gather by the Washington County Courthouse main entrance after the roof fire was extinguished.

 Contributed Photo

ABINGDON, Va. — Town of Abingdon firefighters responded to the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday evening on the report of a fire.

Town spokeswoman Tenille Montgomery said a small fire was reported on the roof of the historic courthouse at 191 Main St. No major damage was reported, and firefighters cleared the scene by 6:25 p.m.

