ABINGDON, Va. — Town of Abingdon firefighters responded to the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday evening on the report of a fire.
Town spokeswoman Tenille Montgomery said a small fire was reported on the roof of the historic courthouse at 191 Main St. No major damage was reported, and firefighters cleared the scene by 6:25 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.