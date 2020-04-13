“A blessing to the world.”
“A faithful servant.”
“A man of faith.”
“A wonderful chaplain.”
“Smyth County’s pastor.”
As news of his Wednesday death was shared around the community, people bestowed many titles upon the Rev. Neville Mozingo, but it was that last one – the community’s pastor – that was repeated over and over and caused many to nod their heads in agreement.
John Graham, Smyth County’s circuit court clerk and a United Methodist pastor, reflected, “In the style of John Wesley who famously said, ‘The world is my parish,’ Neville Mozingo treated this whole community as his parish. Not only did he seek to minister to patients and staff at the hospital as the chaplain, he attended worship services in dozens of churches, he was active in our county's ministerial associations, he supported pastors and solicited their help at the hospital, and he likely preached more funerals than anyone else could imagine doing.”
Tim and Justine Bradley, owners of Bradley’s Funeral Home in Marion, concurred.
Tim Bradley believed it would be impossible to count the number of funerals the longtime pastor and chaplain officiated. Tim could remember doing three funerals in a single day with Mozingo officiating each and never losing his compassion and peaceful demeanor. “He was extremely good with every family,” Tim said.
Tim reflected that not every community is as fortunate to have someone like the Rev. Mozingo serving in its midst.
Tim called Mozingo an icon.
The Gift of Presence
Also working as an emergency services counselor, Justine would often observe the chaplain at work in the hospital. She particularly remembered that nurses trusted him with their patients and relied on him to be a source of comfort.
Justine said he “lent that comforting presence, especially to people who didn’t have their own church.”
On social media, many individuals shared how he comforted them.
The chaplain left a lifelong impression on one woman, who said, “You always promised me you would be the first person I would see when I woke up from surgery and you were… I will never forget your goodness.”
Mozingo stood by people in their hardest moments. Herb Clay shared that the chaplain “stood by my side as I switched off my mother’s vent.”
A woman wrote, “He was at the hospital when mom died. He broke the news to us.”
As a little boy, Blake Frazier of Seaver-Brown Funeral Services, met Neville. “My mom was playing the piano for a funeral for someone who attended our church and Neville had part of the service…. Neville knew my name and was genuinely interested in talking to me and making me feel comfortable.”
He took that comforting to another level when Frazier was admitted to SCCH as child. “I was scared and sick and remember worrying about who would come through my door and how big the needle would be. It was Neville peaking around the door and once again, calling me by name. I was there for several days and each day, Neville would come in and check on me. He was a calming presence in a time when a calming presence was all I needed.”
Graham experienced that presence later in life. “When I was having my knee replaced a few years ago and was waiting in my pre-surgery room in the early morning, it brought a dose of relief to me when Neville walked in, in spite his own health and physical challenges, and offered to pray with me by my bedside. Neville embodied a powerful ministry of presence.”
Graham had taken note of that gift of presence for years, especially as he prepared for a career in the ministry. “Neville was a friend and mentor for me, as he was for so many pastors in the community.”
“The old adage is that 80% of life is just showing up, but,” Graham said, “for pastoral ministry, it's probably an even higher percentage, and Neville knew that. The best and most impactful pastoral ministry involves ‘being there with folks when they are going through momentous things, and that's what Neville did: he prioritized ‘being there’ with people, in their time of need, especially at the hospital.”
Multiple people reflected on Mozingo’s noteworthy ability to seemingly always know when he was needed.
James Tyler, Smyth County Community Hospital’s CEO, noted that gift. He wrote, “I can remember speaking to one of our community physicians about Neville. He told me that whenever he was notified that one of his patients was not doing well and that death appeared imminent, that physician would drive to the hospital, no matter what the hour, only to find Neville was there first, comforting the family. Neville, as the chaplain, took his courage from the Great Healer and he was there nurturing spiritual souls in their time of need.”
The Rev. Mozingo didn’t just minister to those who were hospitalized or their loved ones. He served as chaplain to SCCH’s CEO. Tyler explained, “When I made rounds in the hospital, one place I always wanted to stop was to see Neville. He was always there reading his Bible when he wasn’t helping a family member waiting for a loved one that was having surgery. Neville was ‘always’ there. I could count on him. He greeted me with a smile. He genuinely thanked me for all that I did for the hospital and this community. He always said I was in his prayers (and I knew he meant that too).”
He ministered to other members of the hospital staff too. A retired SCCH nurse said, “I count it as a privilege to have [worked with] him. He was always thinking of others. Every weekend I worked, I looked forward to seeing him when he was making his early morning rounds.”
Another woman remembered his kindness to her mom, who was a nurse on the OB floor, working the overnight shift. “He would go by and have a cup of coffee with her to make sure she was staying awake.”
His ministry didn’t stop in the rooms of SCCH or Francis Marion Manor. He could be found smiling and offering words of encouragement early in the morning at McDonald’s or Hardee’s.
A retired educator wrote of Mozingo joining her to speak before a congressional subcommittee.
Another woman remembered that he “even drove my school bus and we would sing Bible songs on the ride to school.”
There was even the basketball court. Sharon Buchanan, retired from Francis Marion Manor, wrote a Facebook post describing Rev. Mozingo playing basketball with other health-care providers in a benefit game representing SCCH. “He was the point guard and quick as a cat,” she said.
Faithful Disciple
No matter where he was, who Rev. Mozingo served was never in doubt.
“There are certain people that you meet along the way in this life that just stand out. Not because they are flamboyant, or braggadocios, but because they are simple people that are living their life by their faith, beliefs, and values.… These individuals are grounded in their faith. They become our role models – someone that you say, ‘I want to be like that’ and then you strive to do so. For me, one of those individuals is Rev. Neville Mozingo.”
Pastor Paul Shallenburg of Marion Nazarene Church wrote of the chaplain, “From what I have seen and the way he made me feel every single time I saw him, Neville was a man of God doing his best to be like Jesus.”
On a personal note
In his last days, Rev. Mozingo’s identity never wavered.
As a hospice chaplain, when I got an email noting that Rev. Mozingo was in our care and was being set up for visits, my reply was quick and simple. “It would be a privilege to serve as the chaplain’s chaplain.”
It didn’t turn out just like that.
When I walked into his room and introduced myself as a chaplain, Rev. Mozingo gave me a huge smile, said thank you, and told me to leave.
I was confused.
He smiled and said, with no hesitation, that I needed to take a break.
I persisted, saying that talking to him would be my break.
He wouldn’t budge. He’d talk after I took a break.
I tried again.
He won. I took a break.
When I returned, we did talk.
First, however, he wanted to pray for me and he did.
At one point, I asked him for his advice for me - a much less experienced chaplain.
Rev. Mozingo simply pointed heavenward and said, “Trust Him.”
He acknowledged to me that he was struggling physically, but he again emphasized his faith.
Finally, he let me pray for him.
With strict rules in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, I was wearing a mask and took care not to touch his face or hold his hand.
Rev. Mozingo had different ideas.
As I prepared to leave, he reached up, cupped my face with his hand, and asked God’s blessing on me.
To the very end, Neville Mozingo’s identity as a chaplain, as a servant of God never faltered.
Our eyes met. Mine were welling up. He smiled.
Amen
John Graham noted that his friend Randy Hamm said, “If you tried to squeeze all the people whose lives he touched into Bristol Motor Speedway, they wouldn't fit.”
“As the community's pastor,” Graham said, “Neville was gracious, trustworthy, full of encouragement, a rock-solid man of faith, and a friend we will certainly miss. With a chorus of many others, I thank God for his life and witness.”
We say, “Amen and amen.”
While it will likely be in Marion and not the Speedway, Rev. Mozingo’s son Duane said Thursday that the family does plan to hold a memorial service when restrictions on gathering sizes are lifted.
