ABINGDON, Va. — If you’re looking for a new read, the March Madness book sale going on at the Washington County Public Library is the place you’ll likely find it.
Thousands of books in a variety of genres — mysteries, cookbooks, history, science fiction, romance and more — are artfully sorted and arranged on 22 tables and five bookcases in the library’s conference room.
The annual sale, sponsored by the Friends of the Library, is happening now and will continue through Sunday, March 15. Doors open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday and Saturday. Sunday, or “bag day,” will operate from 1 to 5 p.m.
That’s the day customers can fill a plastic grocery bag with books for only $5.
“Prices are very reasonable,” said Susan Brown, who chairs the sale along with Betty Reiff. “Most items are 50 cents to $2. The sale also includes some magazines, DVDs, CDs and books on CDs.”
“It’s not a roomful of mismatched books,” said Reiff. “They are sorted by genre. Each table contains three rows of books that are displayed spine up for easy identification.”
The book sales have been attracting customers for years, many of whom visit the sale every day during the week to see new items that have been added.
The book sales began about 20 years ago, during which time Abingdon resident Ida Patton was the library’s outreach coordinator. At the time, the sale was only held during the Virginia Highlands Festival in the summer with just a few hundred books available. For many years, the sales were held under rented tents on the library lawn to increase visibility, but summer storms and winds made that risky, causing library staff to move the sale inside the library’s conference room.
It’s an impressive event that requires dozens of volunteers throughout the year to pull off the massive fundraiser. Funds raised by the Friends of the Library are used to assist with programs and activities at all of the branch libraries in the county.
Brown said the main library takes donations year round except during the weeks the book sales are held. More than 20 volunteers work throughout the year cleaning and sorting the books by genre.
Any older or worn books are sent to outreach locations, such as the Veterans Administration in Johnson City. “We try to find good homes for all of the books we cull and keep the ones that will be part of our sales,” she said.
“Once we have enough books of a particular genre, we box and label them.”
Volunteer Rob Kahn, also known as the Friends of the Library’s storage czar, said he is amazed at the magnitude of books that are donated for the biannual sales — one sale in late winter and another in the summer.
“I’m so impressed with the way groups of volunteers function together to make this event work,” Kahn said.
Kahn’s job is to warehouse the books at different locations in town, keeping them organized in preparation for sales.
“We typically accumulate about 530 to 600 boxes of books per sale,” he said. “That’s approximately between 15,000 to 16,000 books displayed each sale. A lot of time we almost sell out.”
During sale days, Kahn loads a truck with surplus boxes and parks the truck near the back of the library, where volunteers can replenish certain genres as they are sold out.
“When we have room on the floor for more mysteries, for example, we go to the truck for more. It’s like our own mini warehouse,” Brown said.
As many as 45 volunteers work during the sales, operating the cash register, keeping tables organized and replenishing books when needed.
“It’s amazing to see how many people come to the sales. It’s really fun to see them come in — sometimes from distant places,” said Brown. “There’s a myth that young people are not reading anymore, but that’s not true. We see all ages and multigenerational families.
“It’s not just a book sale or a way to raise money,” said Brown. “It’s a community event that brings people together. We’re supporting literacy while helping patrons get low-cost reading materials.
“One of the most encouraging things is to see customers excited about the sale and the books they find. A lot of people will share stories about books they had as a child.
“Last year, one woman found a unique set of National Geographic magazines. It really made her day to find a set like the one she had shared with her father who had passed away.”
Customers can pay with cash, personal checks and Visa, MasterCard and Discover cards.
Friends of the Washington County Public Library is a nonprofit organization with more than 300 members working to provide the library and its branches access to information, education and entertainment.
The organization is best known for sponsoring the popular Sunday with Friends literary series of talks by authors.
For more information about the library, visit www.wcpl.net or call 276-676-6222. The Washington County Public Library is located at 205 Oak Hill St., in Abingdon, Virginia. Its four branches are located in Damascus, Glade Spring, Hayters Gap and Mendota.
