Later this year, fun comes to town via a bowling alley, laser tag arena, arcade and trampoline zone housed inside an entertainment center to be built near Wal-Mart and Lowe’s. Also making business news is a new coffee house and salt therapy rooms.
Crossroads Social House
H&D Entertainment is building the 25,000-square-foot entertainment center on a lot beside Wal-Mart and Lowe’s. Construction is due to start as soon as the weather allows.
“It’s a family entertainment center designed to have people gather and be social,” said owner and local businessman Nick Patel.
The facility will have 14 lanes for bowling with six lanes that can be used for private events. It will also feature a laser tag arena, party rooms, arcade, restaurant, bar, outdoor patio area, a billiards and darts area and a trampoline jump zone. A wall of televisions will line the lounge area.
“It’s going to be a great family friendly place for people of all ages to come and enjoy some social time together,” he said.
Patel said he’s wanted to build the center for the past decade but was always involved with other projects.
“This was a good time to do it,” he said.
The Cove
The Wytheville First Church of God has opened a coffee house called The Cove next to Counts Drugs on Main Street.
Beginning March 2, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., anyone is welcome to visit the shop for a cup of coffee and Olykoek doughnuts. Cost is by donation. There are books, a prayer box and conversation.
“A couple of us will be here to talk with people,” said Pastor Donn Sunshine, adding that the shop’s name is linked to the church, which is located on Cove Road.
In the afternoons and evenings, the church and community groups can use the space for classes and meetings.
On March 5, at 9:30 a.m. Wytheville Mayor Beth Taylor will host Coffee with the Mayor at The Cove.
The tables and seats inside the shop are an eclectic mix, with small and larger communal tables covered with butcher paper that people can write on with nearby markers. One wall is covered in old, handmade pallets from Williams Orchard. Watercolor art painted by Sunshine’s father is on display.
Sunshine said The Cove is an outreach ministry of the church.
“We want to be a presence in the community and have a positive impact on the community,” he said, adding that the coffee shop will offer people a chance to gather around the tables and talk, restoring a sense of community that is often missing in today’s world.
“Anyone is welcome,” he said. “There’s free town Wi-Fi. We’d love for college students to come hang out and do their homework.”
The Cove will host an open house for several days in February. The shop will be open from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 18, 24 and 28 before opening on weekdays March 2.
Saltworks
Saltworks, a dry salt therapy salon, recently opened at 181 Tazewell St. The spa offers rooms where customers can relax and breathe in salty air to improve everything from skin conditions and breathing issues to allergies and anxiety.
It works like this: pharmaceutical-grade salt is aerosolized into a room to help treat respiratory, psychological and physical issues. Powder-fine salt granules can enter the pores and treat skin conditions.
Owner Uva Wright said she decided to open the spa after visiting a dry salt spa in Roanoke to get help with her lifelong allergy and sinus issues.
“The reason I believe in dry salt therapy is that it works for me, and I wanted to be able to bring that to my community,” she said. “I really think that Wytheville is the perfect place for something like this – for people to come and have an experience and take time to relax and get some health benefits from it.”
Proponents of dry salt therapy say the salty air improves mental health, upper respiratory disorders, mental lethargy, skin conditions like exzema, anxiety and more.
Wright, who also owns the Wytheville Child Development Center at the Wytheville Wellness Center, said salt is antibacterial and anti-inflammatory.
“And because it’s a dry salt application, studies show it can get in your lungs deeper, and it gets in your airways and dries out your airways,” she added.
Saltworks hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to noon.
For information or to book an appointment, visit the Saltworks Facebook page or call 276-613-0133.
Surplus Store
The Department of General Services’ Wytheville surplus retail store has opened at its new location, 1480 E. Main St., Suite 703, in the Rural King shopping center.
The DGS Office of Surplus Property Management closed the former store at 800 E. Main St. last week while inventory was moved into the new store.
The surplus property program collects items from public agencies for re-sale, saving government purchasers money. The Wytheville store is the department’s one storefront location that sells items to the public and government entities at a discounted rate.
The Wytheville retail store has been open since 2008.
Find out more about the surplus property program by visiting the DGS website at www.dgs.virginia.gov.
Gordmans
Gordmans plans to open in the current Goody’s store location on April 7. Both stores are part of the Stage community of stores.
The Goody’s store will close in the days leading up to the Gordmans grand opening. The conversion from Goody’s to Gordmans will take less than two weeks.
Stage is converting a number of its Goody’s stores because consumers are responding positively to Gordmans’ off-price offerings, according to store officials. Merchandise will include name brand apparel, home décor, footwear, gifts, accessories, fragrances and more for the whole family.
To learn more about Gordmans or apply for a job at the store, visit gordmans.com.
To reach Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
