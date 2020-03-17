Nearly a year after touring the Lifetime Wellness Center in Marion in anticipation of a branch coming to Saltville, town council members invite the public to an open house for LWC Saltville on March 21.
Visitors will be invited to tour the facility constructed in the former GCS building, sign up for memberships and apply for employment opportunities. Refreshments will be served during the event from 10 a.m. to noon.
This satellite of the Lifetime Wellness Center is an exciting opportunity for residents of Saltville, Rich Valley and the surrounding communities, said Mayor Todd Young when talking earlier this year about town successes.
The LWC Saltville was created with assistance from Bob Watkins at the Marion facility in the design and operation with design features by Marion architect Bill Huber, and a lease agreement and partnership with LWC and the Smyth County Community Foundation.
“This will bring 10 jobs to our community as well as fitness and wellness opportunities for residents of Saltville, Rich Valley and the surrounding communities,” said Young.
The wellness center project is being done in phases to include veterans’ services and potentially other community services. Young said that doing the project in phases offers the town opportunities to add items and secure business support for the facility.
The first phase, on display next Saturday, is a general fitness area, including treadmills and elliptical machines, locker rooms and restrooms, a small gym and other facilities. The second phase may include a walking track and veterans’ outreach program.
In other business, Jordan Powers with Mount Rogers Planning District Commission serving as town manager in the temporary absence of Brian Martin, told council of a $40,000 grant from the Southwest Virginia Regional Water/Wastewater Construction Funds program to upgrade the gravity sewer line crossing a river.
Mayor Young is able to sign the contract during Martin’s absence.
“I was a member of the team who scored the water/wastewater applications, so it is great to be able to experience a project on this side of the process,” said Powers.
A native of Chilhowie, Powers is a 2015 graduate of Chilhowie High School and 2019 graduate of Emory & Henry College with a degree in economics and business. He has been with MRPDC for about a year.
“I have really enjoyed working with the people and learning more about the history of Saltville,” Powers said. He is serving as town manager while Martin is deployed in his military capacity and again later this spring.
The MRPDC grant will help toward solving one of the town’s ongoing infrastructure issues with the replacement of a sewer line across a bridge.
Gary Johnson with EMS, the town’s water/sewer management company, has been urging the town for months to deal with a gravity sewer line crossing the river. He said this is a major concern as the pipe is old and failing.
Inspection of the century-old and out-of-service Arch Bridge on Old Allison Gap Road has taken place and while the bridge has been closed to traffic for decades, consulting engineers at Schwartz & Associates say it will support a utility line for two or three decades to come.
Also at the meeting:
Police Officer Adam Bordwine was recognized by Chief Erik Puckett, Assistant Chief Bryan Lynch, and the council for being named Saltville’s Officer of the Year for 2019 by VFW Post 4667 in Marion. The council approved 12 hours of paid leave as a reward for the officer.
Jody Olinger announced plans for the fourth annual C.C. “Rider” Olinger Poker Run in memory of her husband on Saturday, June 27, and invited citizens to nominate a graduating senior at Northwood or Chilhowie high schools who has overcome adversity to be eligible to win a $500 scholarship.
Saltville Little League scheduled opening day for Saturday, April 11, starting with a parade at 10 a.m.
Police Chief Erik Puckett announced the annual Fish-a-Ree would take place on Saturday, May 2, from 7-11 a.m. for kids and open at noon for everyone. Awards and food would be offered beginning at 11 a.m.
Karlee Frye, a 13-year-old student at Northwood Middle School, was awarded a certificate and a moment in the mayor’s chair for winning the “If I Were Mayor” essay contest. In her essay, she said as mayor she would beautify the town with flowers and building restorations, build picnic areas and improve roads as well as create activities for young people, including concerts, magic and puppet shows, and a gaming center.
“As mayor,” wrote Frye, “making these changes would improve our community togetherness and pride. We need to respect all of our citizens, including the youth by giving us safe alternatives to drugs and other illegal activities without having to drive miles away. We are the future after all. These changes would make Saltville an improved tourist attraction thus, increasing the money Saltville would gain.”
