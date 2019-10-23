ABINGDON, Va. — Candidates in the Washington County sheriff race answered questions on transparency, mental health and potential changes to the Sheriff’s Office during a forum last week hosted by the League of Women Voters of Washington County.
The four candidates — Republican Blake Andis, independents Marty Berry and Rex Carter and Democrat Greg Hogston — are vying to replace retiring Sheriff Fred Newman, who has served as the county’s sheriff for almost 20 years.
The forum was held at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon on Oct. 15 and was moderated by Teresa Keller, who asked questions from audience members.
Transparency
On transparency, three of the candidates said they would release video footage of officer-involved shootings to family members and attorneys of the victim. Newman has declined to do so in a recent case involving Phillip Cameron Gibson II, a man shot by Washington County officers in 2018. His family members are seeking access to the video.
Andis, a former chief deputy, said he would have no problem sharing the video with the family. “I think it would give closure to the family,” he said.
“Withholding the video breaks the community trust,” he added.
Carter, who works as security operations specialist at University Fibers, noted that law enforcement officers must make a “split-second decision,” which will be “looked at” and criticized. In cases where an investigation is ongoing, that might justify withholding the video temporarily, but he said the video should always be released when possible.
“I believe it is vitally important to comply with FOIA requests, that an agency remains transparent in all of its dealings,” said Carter, adding that citizens shouldn’t have to question how a sheriff handles issues.
“It’s a tragedy for all involved: officers, citizens, everything,” said Berry, another former deputy. “There needs to be closure. As far as me, I believe in transparency. I don’t believe in hiding anything.”
The fourth candidate, Hogston, a former deputy who has received an endorsement from outgoing Sheriff Newman, said the Sheriff’s Office must adhere to Virginia code and policy when releasing records. Those policies “safeguard not only the families but the officers that are involved” in the incidents, he said.
“As far as releasing the video, the only way I would even consider that to an attorney would be to make sure there is no further criminal action that would come out of the case involving that or any civil litigation to protect each and every person involved the way that society has become today.”
He added that the department would honor Freedom of Information Act requests and release information where possible.
Changes and constants
The candidates voiced few differences Tuesday. All four men said they supported the Second Amendment and would not infringe on citizens’ rights to bear arms. On immigration, the candidates said officers would only check on possible undocumented individuals upon arrest.
With Newman retiring, the candidates spoke about what, if any, changes they would make to the office.
“It has changed tremendously since I left,” said Andis. He said the department would “get back to the community” and “not sit in the office.”
Berry said he will make sure the department works as a team.
Carter said the sheriff needs to lead and care.
Hogston said, if he’s elected, “no tremendous change” will take place.
“We are blessed to have this law enforcement agency in Washington County, Virginia,” he said.
Drugs and mental health
The candidates also spoke about the county’s drug and mental health problems and improving officer training for dealing with those situations.
Currently, five deputies are trained to be instructors for the crisis intervention team (CIT), and several deputies have gone through the training program, according to Public Information Officer Darrell Dickenson.
Deputies received training at the basic law enforcement academy and from Highlands Community Services, where they learn how to deal with people in a mental health or drug abuse crisis, said Dickenson.
“Our office deals with numerous calls weekly dealing with people with mental health crisis,” Dickenson said. “Training is ongoing for our deputies to have the best knowledge and ability to deal with people in crisis.”
“One of most important tools in the field is crisis intervention training,” he said.
Once an officer can properly identify issues he or she can refer the person to the proper resources available in the county, he said.
Washington County invested 13 employees in the program back in 2015, he said.
Carter said he was pleased officers were sent four years ago, but asked how many have been trained since.
“What are we doing now to meet the needs of people who are having mental disability episodes?” asked Carter. He noted that officers cannot approach a situation involving a person with a mental health crisis the same way one would deal with an intoxicated person on the road.
He suggested the county create a special needs in distress program, a database that would allow officers to know where they may encounter mental health issues during future incidents.
Hogston said drugs have compounded local mental health issues. He said officers must be able to properly identify the issues when responding to calls and interacting with people.
Each of the candidates said it was important to continue crisis intervention training.
“Crisis intervention training is the best training I ever had,” Andis said.
Berry said he believes the agency has continued to improve on recognizing and dealing with drug and mental health issues, but that more CIT training is needed.
The Washington County Educational Association is also hosting a forum for Washington County Board of Supervisors and School Board candidates on Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Career and Technical Center (Neff Center) in Abingdon.
The League of Women Voters urged people to visit vote411.org for more information on elections.
