Chilhowie Assistant Police Chief Aaron Smith said three broken windows at a Chilhowie church were the unintended result of children at play.
Smith said two women and their seven- and nine-year-old sons came to the Chilhowie Police Department on Sunday after they’d seen posts on social media about a vandalism at First Baptist Church of Chilhowie. The two women told police that they had taken a small group of young children to use the playground on the church’s property over the weekend.
The two boys, older than the other children, drifted away from the group to play by themselves. When they were seen throwing rocks at the side of the building, Smith said the parents loaded up the children and left without realizing the windows had been broken.
The parents have addressed the issue with the boys, Smith said, and have been in contact with church officials.
He said the incident was an accident and not an attempt to deface the church.
