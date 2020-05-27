The Concord University Board of Governors announced a reduction in the university’s workforce following a meeting of the Board on May 27.
“Changes are necessary to align staffing with enrollment. We are at a point where we must make modifications to become more efficient and effectively carry out our mission,” said David Barnette, the Board of Governors Chair.
The Board determined the university’s financial condition required a reduction in personnel as well as operational changes. A decline in enrollment, insufficient revenues, lack of funding and the unforeseen costs related to COVID 19 all contributed to the adjustments.
“The Board has a fiduciary responsibility to preserve and protect the institution. Given our financial challenges brought on by enrollment declines plus the pandemic, we have to be proactive. No one knows exactly what we may be facing in the future but we do know we have to right-size to remain viable,” said Barnette.
The reduction in faculty and staff is less than 10 percent of the workforce with half the reduction being achieved through attrition. “This administration is committed to Concord’s mission, and that is to provide a high quality
education that meets the needs of this region. That is what we will continue to do,” said President Kendra Boggess.
Faculty and staff were notified about the changes by President Boggess through a video mail following the Board meeting.
"The current health crisis is unlike anything we have ever experienced in higher-ed. I am confident in Concord's ability to persevere and continue serving our community as we work our way through the challenges," said Boggess.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.