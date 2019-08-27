Weather Alert

...LOW CLOUD CEILINGS LEADING TO POOR VISIBILITY THIS MORNING IN THE HIGHER TERRAIN OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA... A COOL AIR WEDGE PERSISTS ACROSS AREAS OF VIRGINIA AND NORTHERN NORTH CAROLINA ALONG AND EAST OF THE CREST OF THE BLUE RIDGE. THIS HAS ALLOWED CLOUD CEILING HEIGHTS TO LOWER ENOUGH TO INTERSECT THE HIGHER TERRAIN OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA, ROUGHLY FROM JEFFERSON TO MEADOWS OF DAN, AS WELL AS ALONG THE I-77 CORRIDOR, AND PORTIONS OF THE I-81 CORRIDOR NEAR ITS JUNCTION WITH I-77 OR ROUGHLY FROM MARION TO PULASKI. IN THESE AREAS WHERE THE CLOUDS HAVE LOWERED TO THE TERRAIN HEIGHT, VISIBILITIES ARE GENERALLY 1/2 MILE OR LESS, CREATING POOR DRIVING CONDITIONS. THIS WILL PERSIST FOR A FEW MORE HOURS OR LIKELY UNTIL DAYBREAK WHEN A COLD FRONT WILL MOVE THROUGH AND QUICKLY ERODE THE LOW CLOUDS, FOG, AND DRIZZLE. UNTIL THIS OCCURS, PLEASE USE EXTREME CAUTION WHEN TRAVELING THROUGH THESE AREAS. BE ALERT FOR RAPID CHANGES IN VISIBILITY. USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, REDUCE SPEED, AND ALLOW EXTRA DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE IN FRONT OF YOU.