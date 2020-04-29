Tazewell, Va. – Just over a week after being at zero Tazewell County now has two cases of the Coronavirus.
A press release from County Administrator Eric Young said the Virginia Department of Health informed his office of the two cases, one on April 25 and the other on April 28. Young advised the board of supervisors last week that the health department and the University of Virginia expected the virus to peak in southwest Virginia during the last week of April.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s website the Cumberland Plateau District, Buchanan, Russell, Dickenson and Tazewell County has had 968 people tested for the virus.
445 of those are Tazewell County residents. The county’s population was 42,150 in 2016, meaning just over one percent of the county’s population has been tested.
The website records the number of people tested, hospitalized and who die. They do not record recoveries nor do they subtract them from the running total of confirmed cases.
“At this time Virginia Department of Health (VDH) does not have recovery data available. VDH receives data on the number of COVID-19 cases, number of deaths, and number of hospitalizations. Since the majority of cases do not require hospitalization or extensive medical care, there is not a reporting mechanism in place to track their recovery process.
While we are working with hospital partners throughout the Commonwealth to receive COVID-19 hospitalization data, these data are based on a point-in-time record and, therefore, hospitals are not informing VDH of discharge statuses.
VDH is actively working with hospital partners to better understand the impact of COVID-19 in Virginia. As more information on recovery data becomes available it will be shared on our website: http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/,’ Robert Parker, spokesman for the VDH said. The site was reporting more than 80,000 people had been tested as of April 29.
