ABINGDON, Va. — On Tuesday night, the Washington County Board of Supervisors was slated to approve the budget for fiscal year 2020-21 at its regular meeting.
The $132.58 million budget includes a last-minute grant of $10,000 to the Barter Theatre in Abingdon to help fund its upcoming shows at the Moonlite Theatre on Lee Highway, where live productions of “The Wizard of Oz” start July 14.
Yet the budget does not include $490,000 in state funds that are still expected to arrive this year, though perhaps not before the start of the next fiscal year on July 1, said County Administrator Jason Berry.
Those funds, largely from lottery ticket sales, are slated to go to Washington County Public Schools, Berry said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Berry said, “Things are in flux from the state to the local level on revenues. ... Lottery dollars will just come much later this year.”
The new budget does not include tax increases, Berry said.
Yet Berry did note some bright news amid the economic woes wrought by the COVID-19 situation, which has caused unemployment numbers to rise and businesses to reduce hours or close entirely.
“The sales tax, for the end of the year, is above budget,” Berry said.
Berry estimates that there will be $7.58 million in sales tax revenue, which will amount to more than $718,000 above the amount budgeted for the current fiscal year.
The reason for the increase: People were at home during the spring due to the pandemic, Berry said.
“And they had opportunities to spend money at essential businesses that were open — the Walmart, Lowes, Food City and Home Depot,” Berry said. “People also got their stimulus checks, and I think they spent them. And they got to hoard things that they want to hoard.”
Still, that sales tax increase won’t affect the budget that was slated to be adopted Tuesday night, Berry said.
“That’s all good for this year,” Berry said. “But who knows what next year is going to look like?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.