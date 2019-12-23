Marion architect Bill Huber had it in mind around 2006 to answer the call for new housing in the town. His plans came to fruition this year as he completed a trio of homes to accommodate modern lifestyles.
“As long as I have lived in Marion, people have complained that they can’t find nice homes,” Huber said. “There’s been no new subdivision for many years. And few spec homes.”
The problem increased with the opening of the Emory & Henry College of Health Sciences as students and faculty poured in looking for housing. Suddenly apartment buildings were being renovated all over town, but still the need for new homes persisted.
Huber owned a piece of land on North Church Street that he believed had appeal for homebuyers, but his plans went through several alterations.
When the idea of condominiums didn’t take off and trying to sell houses before building them didn’t attract buyers, Huber decided to go ahead with building the homes he had designed in hopes of selling them complete or partially incomplete for homeowner input.
Two of the homes are now complete and the third will be by Christmas.
At one time the piece of land on which Huber has built the homes had a factory that produced nationally recognized wagons, carriages and farm equipment. With that production history in mind, Huber has named the three-house community Carriage Court. Its business name is Royal Oak Townhomes, LLC.
Huber and his wife Linda live just above the site in a home built by Charles C. Lincoln Jr., a founder of the Lincoln Theatre.
The new homes combine the timeless styling of the Craftsman period with the amenities and floor plan desired by 21st century homeowners, Huber said. Situated on the Middle Fork of the Holston River with a common fire-pit at the river, the neighborhood has a property owners association of just the owners of these houses.
The three houses can accommodate up to six families, Huber said, and are versatile with a main living area on the ground floor and an upper-level apartment that could serve as a mother-in-law suite, space for family members or caretakers, or a rental.
With the diversity of family configurations today, the homes could accommodate several different needs, he said. For a younger large family, the entire space might be used by a single family. For a somewhat more mature family, an older parent could live in the additional space. There are no steps on the first floor. The area above each garage is a finished one-bedroom apartment with separate outside entrance suitable for rental.
The three houses are located at 260, 262 and 264 N. Church St. They all feature board-and-batten/brick exterior, hipped roofs, oak flooring, a two-car garage, laundry room next to the kitchen, outdoor patio or deck, forced air heating and central cooling, natural gas-log fireplaces, transom windows with prairie muntins, high coffered ceilings and LED lighting, granite kitchen countertops, stile and rail three-panel doors, and antique English stained-glass window additions.
The home at 264 N. Church has four bedrooms and four full bathrooms, 3,240 living space with a lower level family room on a .27 acre lot for $410,000.
The home at 260 N. Church has three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, 2,150 square feet of living space on a .43 acre lot for $360,000.
The home at 262 N. Church has three bedrooms and four full bathrooms, 2,700 square feet of living space with a lower level family room on a 1.79 acre lot for $390,000.
Residents of the homes will be in walking distance of downtown amenities. Building trends are focusing on communities that are more pedestrian and compact and are developed within a locality’s existing footprint to take advantage of infrastructure and prevent the need to develop new subdivisions, Huber said, and he hopes these trends will be adopted by other developers and planners.
It makes “economic and good land use sense,” he said.
For more information, call 276-706-0182. See the houses and get virtual tours at www.zillow.com
