ABINGDON, Va. — Two people were able to escape from a house fire without injury last Tuesday, the Abingdon Fire Department said.
Firefighters were called to the 15000 block of Porterfield Highway about 6:30 a.m., according to a news release. Upon arrival, firefighters found the home filled with smoke. They were able to contain the fire to the structure, which received extensive damage. The residents are being cared for by the American Red Cross, the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.