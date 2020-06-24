More than 60 years ago, Washington County made the decision to deed the grounds of a former poor farm on the outskirts of Abingdon to what would officially become the Southwest Virginia 4-H Educational Center, first welcoming campers in 1960.
While it is a disappointing year to celebrate such a significant anniversary, the Southwest Virginia 4-H Educational Center is doing its best to continue serving the region’s youth and mark the occasion appropriately — starting with the appointment of a new center director, Jeanette Reynolds, who started on March 25 and has been working to keep the organization engaged in the community throughout challenges related to the global pandemic.
A former member of the summer staff team at the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center in Front Royal, Reynolds shares: “I am so grateful for the opportunities that 4-H provided me as a young person — the skills I learned continue to help me serve my community today. I am proud to be a part of this organization and cannot wait to meet the campers, teen counselors, adult volunteers and community members who make this place special.”
In an effort to ensure that the Southwest Virginia 4-H Educational Center can continue to serve the community for many more years to come, a special emergency fundraising campaign has been launched in partnership with Virginia Tech and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) Advancement Teams to support all six of the 4-H Centers across the commonwealth that collectively serve 15,000 kids every year through 4-H camp programming.
“This is the first time we’ve had a short-term, targeted individual giving campaign, but I know that our community values the impact of the 4-H Center, and I can already see that passion and care shining through,” Reynolds said of the campaign, which has already raised over $10,000 for the Southwest 4-H Center. “Now more than ever, we need to strengthen the social and emotional support systems that will help our youth process and grow from what has been a formidable time.”
Donors interested in investing in the future of Virginia 4-H Camping can mail a check to 25236 Hillman Highway Abingdon, VA 24210, make a gift online at www.swva4hcenter.org/donate-today or call 276-676-6180.
