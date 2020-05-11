The Mount Rogers Health District will continue to provide free hepatitis A vaccine, by appointment only, at the Smyth County Health Department. As previously reported, an employee at the Chilhowie Taco Bell, 153 Virginia Highway 107, has been diagnosed with hepatitis A. As a result, persons who ate food from this restaurant from April 14 to April 30 may have been exposed to hepatitis A.
By appointment only, free hepatitis A vaccine will be available at the Smyth County Health Department, 201 Francis Marion Lane, Marion, on Tuesday, May 12. Due to COVID-19 precautions, this will be a drive-thru event. All participants must wear face coverings and remain in their vehicles. Appointments are required. Call 276-781-7460 to schedule an appointment.
After this event, vaccine will be available at the Smyth County Health Department. Call 276-781-7460 or for another health department near you, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers/locations/
