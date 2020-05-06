The mother of a man who was shot and killed by Washington County deputies in 2018 in Glade Spring, Virginia, has filed a multimillion-dollar federal civil rights lawsuit against law enforcement officials, including the former sheriff.
Last Wednesday, Roanoke-based attorney John Fishwick filed the suit in U.S. District Court in Abingdon on behalf of Teresa Suzanne Skeen, the mother of Phillip Cameron Gibson, the 37-year-old man who died on May 8, 2018.
The suit lists the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Blake Andis, deputies Seth Sparks, Chad Long and John Asbury, as well as several John Does, as defendants. The John Does refer to unknown officers.
Former Sheriff Fred Newman, who retired at the end of 2019, also faces several counts in the suit. The family seeks $5 million per count per defendant, states the suit, which requests a jury trial.
In 2018, on West Main Street in Abingdon, Sgt. Lance Campbell stopped and pulled over a vehicle being driven by Gibson. The driver spoke with Campbell, and for unknown reasons, Campbell shattered the window of Gibson’s vehicle, the suit claims.
Gibson then fled the scene, which resulted in a pursuit involving multiple jurisdictions.
A Virginia State Police trooper conducted a pursuit intervention technique at the intersection of state Route 91 and U.S. Highway 11 in Glade Spring, where Gibson’s vehicle crashed into a pole.
From there, Gibson fled on foot, leading officers running toward a nearby restaurant and then across U.S. Highway 11, the family and law enforcement have confirmed.
As Gibson ran up an embankment, he tripped and fell. At that point, deputies opened fire, resulting in a total of 12 gunshot wounds to Gibson, three of which entered his back, the suit states.
The suit claims no officers attempted to assist Gibson after he was shot. The man died at the scene.
After the shooting, law enforcement officials, including Newman, “falsely accused Gibson of having turned towards the law enforcement officers and pointed a firearm at them as he reached the top of the embankment,” the suit claims.
The family says in the suit that Gibson was not holding a firearm or any device resembling a firearm.
Following the shooting, Newman also “falsely accused” Gibson of having a criminal conviction of aggravated assault in an attempt to paint a picture of Gibson as a violent felon, the suit states. Gibson has never been convicted of aggravated assault.
An investigation was conducted, and the officers involved in the shooting were cleared of any wrongdoing by Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow. The suit states that the defendants violated Gibson’s constitutional rights to be free from reasonable seizure and excessive force and accuses them of wrongfully causing Gibson’s death.
After the shooting, the family sought answers from law enforcement and filed multiple requests under the Freedom of Information Act. Family members said they wanted to obtain body cam and patrol car camera footage of the shooting. Newman and the VSP denied each request, as well as requests made by the Bristol Herald Courier.
The suit claims the WCSO and VSP “deliberately engaged in a cover-up of the fatal and unlawful shooting” by withholding records.
After Andis became sheriff, the family’s attorneys told the Herald Courier that they were finally able to view the video footage. However, they have not said what they saw.
The suit accuses Newman of failing to properly train and supervise his officers and notes that they had been involved in at least two other fatal shootings in 2014.
In addition, the suit states, “Newman maintained a practice or custom of deputies employing excessive, deadly force without sufficient provocation, reason or justification.”
Newman, who was not aware of the suit Thursday, declined comment.
Andis said he did not know a suit had been filed. Gibson’s family also declined to comment Thursday.
“His family wishes to move forward and to seek justice in this matter,” Fishwick said in a statement.
