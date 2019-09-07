Love is in the air… and on a new sign in Chilhowie.
The newest LOVE sign in the commonwealth will be unveiled on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m. and everyone is invited. There will be live music, refreshments, and an opportunity to visit the Smyth County Tourism Center in the historic Bonham House.
The LOVEworks program is a statewide branding initiative designed to promote historic life experiences in Virginia and strengthen awareness of the “Virginia is for Lovers” message.
Virginia Tourism established the LOVEworks Reimbursement program in 2013 and communities across the commonwealth have been constructing LOVE signs to spread the message. More than 85 have been built and are often used as backdrops for memory photos, including ones in Marion, Abingdon and Wytheville.
Ron Thomason, director of Smyth County Tourism, said the celebration next week will help bring the community together and show the community’s love for its visitors.
Attendees can meet the artist and the students who created the sign and hear from local officials and others invited to celebrate the occasion.
