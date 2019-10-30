EMORY, Va. — An author workshop conducted by an award-winning graphic novelist will highlight a two-day visit to Southwest Virginia by The Origin Project, a program designed to get students in Appalachia writing while reflecting on their own experiences.
The Origin Project began seven years ago with the efforts of bestselling author Adriana Trigiani and educational advocate Nancy Bolmeier Fisher. Now, the program is bringing in an author who will work with students on their own writing.
The writing workshop for school-age students is Nov. 6 at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College.
During the workshop, author Jarrett J. Krosoczka will meet with elementary, middle and high school students from Southwest Virginia to inspire creative writing skills and to share his own experiences as an author and artist.
Participants will include students from Wise and Lee counties and the city of Norton. Local schools attending the workshop are Greendale Elementary in Abingdon and Virginia High School and Morrison School, both in Bristol, Virginia.
Krosoczka, whose mother struggled with addiction during his childhood, will tell students how drawing and writing became an outlet for him and how his teachers helped him find his gifts.
The night before the workshop, Krosoczka will participate in a panel discussion, “Talking Our Way Out,” which focuses on the opioid epidemic in Appalachia.
“What Jarrett says about addiction in the workshop with the younger students will be much more subtle than what he will talk about in the panel discussion,” said Bolmeier Fisher.
“Jarrett Krosoczka has a growing-up story that really seemed like it would resonant with kids in Appalachia. He was the son of a woman who was a heroin addict and was adopted and raised by his grandparents when he was 3. At a young age, he was inspired to write,” said Bolmeier Fisher.
The author has written many books that are favorites among children, including the Lunch Lady and Star Wars: Jedi Academy book series.
“A lot of these kids will think they cannot write when they start the workshop, but with Jarrett’s help, they suddenly will be writing and drawing and coming up with their own version of graphic novels by the time they leave,” said Bolmeier Fisher.
Greendale Elementary
Students in Brenda Sprinkle’s writing club at Greendale Elementary plan to attend the writing workshop.
The school librarian introduced her students to The Origin Project three years ago by creating a writing club for students who wanted to improve their writing skills. The club meets weekly after school. Membership is not required, and grades are not assigned.
“I like the program because it’s teaching the students that writing is something that can be enjoyed. The club is really growing. We have 18 students in grades 3, 4 and 5,” said Sprinkle.
“Students get ideas on what to write about and how to put it down on paper.”
Nine-year-old Cheyann Davenport joined the writing program last year and has participated in The Origin Project. The fourth grade student wrote a poem about her family history and was invited to read it at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia, last school year.
This is the first year that fifth grade student Davis Monge has participated in The Origin Project. He is currently writing about his family history, focusing on his great-grandmother.
“I learned so much about writing from the author Steven K. Smith, who came to our school a month ago,” he said. Smith, who lives in Richmond, Virginia, is best known for his Virginia Mysteries series.
Celebrating roots
According to Bolmeier Fisher, The Origin Project was formed from the idea that Appalachia’s stories are national treasurers and its children should celebrate their roots.
The project started with only 40 ninth grade students in Big Stone Gap.
“Fast forward, we now have over 2,000 students in 18 different schools,” said the executive director of the program.
“From the beginning, our idea was to bring renowned authors and other luminaries to the area to inspire young writers. The goal is to have kids tell about what it’s like to grow up in Appalachia.”
In the fall, students are given personal journals in which they can write about their Appalachian heritage. “We encourage the students to interview their grandparents and other members of their families to write down and preserve stories, particularly focusing on the unique heritage of Appalachia,” she said.
At the end of the school year, the students’ work is professionally published in an anthology. The published books are presented to each student and made available in school and public libraries.
Throughout the process, students present their work aloud to peers, parents, teachers and guests, sometimes at forums such as the Barter Theatre.
“The program has evolved to include poetry, music and art, all centered around the origin of the Appalachian culture,” said Bolmeier Fisher.
“It’s about celebrating what it means to grow up in Appalachia.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.