ABINGDON, Va. — When fears about COVID-19 take an emotional toll, Deni Peterson has some sweet advice. She retreats to her flower gardens for solace.
“Flowers can help make your day brighter — the colors, textures and the fragrances,” said Deni, who, along with her husband, Tom Peterson, lives in Abingdon and operates Blue Door Garden, an organic florist.
“I love to play with flowers, arrange them and take them apart and arrange them again. It’s an art form. And caring for flowers can distract the busiest mind,” she said.
An environmentalist and farmer for most of her life, Deni uses nature’s inventory of flowers and grasses to make and sell spring bouquets.
The Abingdon Farmers Market vendor is relying on creative ways to sell her wares during the pandemic this spring.
Deni ordinarily would be set up at the Abingdon market on Saturday mornings, but during the coronavirus outbreak, she’s making arrangements to meet customers at her home or deliver the flowers to customers.
The flower farmer has one of the few gardens in the area to produce flowers this early in the season. Most of her flower seeds are started in greenhouses, planted in fields or transferred into three-hoop houses — unheated greenhouses that help extend the season — allowing her to raise a variety of flowers from spring to fall. In winter, row covers protect the young plants.
In addition, the flowers are grown organically.
“Most people don’t eat the flowers they purchase for their tables, but growing flowers organically provides the same benefits to the soil and environment as growing organic food,” she said. “People like to smell flowers. Flowers that are grown organically do not ‘off-gas’ toxic chemicals.”
Her homegrown bouquets are arranged with joy-filled flowers such as ranunculus (buttercups or spearworts), anemone, snapdragons and campanula (bellflowers).
Flower availabilities change weekly, she said, and “peonies and sunflowers will arrive soon.”
She mixes all fresh-cut flowers with greens from her property — lilac, ivy and autumn olive, for example.
“The lion’s share of our business is in fresh-cut flowers and arrangements from April through early November. We offer fresh flowers for weddings and special events,” said Tom.
The husband-and-wife team is participating in community-supported agriculture (CSA), a program that’s sprouting at farms throughout the country.
The program allows customers to purchase bundles of flowers directly from the Petersons. The farmers sell shares of their harvest to the public and commit to growing the flowers for the participating members.
The system is beneficial for the customers as well as the growers.
Customers are ensured a certain amount of fresh flowers, when needed, and it’s a good way to get to know your local farmers and learn about their growing practices.
For $100, customers can receive four bundles of spring flowers anytime between now and June. Upon payment, customers choose the dates and pickup locations available.
“You can order them all at once or receive them every other week. It’s your choice,” Deni said.
Delivery is an option for an additional fee of 75 cents per mile.
For those who do not participate in the CSA program, individual flower bouquets can cost as little as $6 and contain two tulips, stems of ranunculus and anemone and sprigs of greenery. Larger arrangements are also available and priced according to customer needs.
“All arrangements are held together by rubber bands and wrapped in wax paper. I handle the flowers with masks and gloves for everyone’s protection during this time of great uncertainty,” she said.
They also make dried floral arrangements for a variety of celebrations, including weddings, private parties, baby showers and corporate dinners.
For more information on ordering flowers, send an email to bluedoor444@gmail.com.
Check out their website at www.bluedoorgarden.net.
