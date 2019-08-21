ABINGDON, Va. — A woman was injured last Wednesday when her vehicle struck her in a business parking lot.
The Virginia State Police responded to the incident along Route 11, just outside of Abingdon, where a woman had pulled into a parking lot, according to a release. As she was retrieving something from the vehicle, the vehicle began to roll and knocked her to the ground. The vehicle continued and struck the business’s sign, VSP said.
The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
