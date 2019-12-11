Floats rolled through downtown Bristol on Thursday night for the 38th annual Bristol Christmas Parade.
“Just the camaraderie of the parade is fun,” said one observer, Todd Overbeek, who moved to Bristol, Tennessee, a couple of years ago from Kingsport, Tennessee.
The parade featured more than 150 floats and participants from local businesses, civic and volunteer organizations, church groups, bands, schools and neighborhood organizations.
The Bristol Chamber of Commerce organized the parade.
“It’s full of colorful floats,” said parade observer Elmer Dickman, 45. “It’s a good time for families.”
In particular, Dickman loved seeing vintage cars in the parade.
His wife, Jennifer Dickman, 46, said she enjoyed watching the bands march down State Street, blasting such songs as “Sleigh Ride.”
“I used to be in [band], back in California,” said Jennifer Dickman, a former resident of Redding, California. “From elementary to college, I was in band. And I just like hearing each generation, all the different schools. You can see which ones are working hard, and the teachers are really doing a good job teaching them how to play.”
Thanks to Holston Distributing Co., the parade also included an appearance by the majestic Budweiser Clydesdales.
“It was fun to see them here in person,” said Overbeek. 55. “The horses themselves, you don’t get an appreciation for how big those animals really are until you see them in person. They’re much, much larger than a regular horse — a normal horse. Just the massive size, it’s pretty incredible.”
At the tail end, with help from some reindeer, the parade wrapped up with an appearance by Santa Claus.
He waved from his sleigh.
Still, hours before the parade, Santa was also seen walking through the newsroom of the Bristol Herald Courier, passing out candy-cane lollipops, before the parade lined up on Bob Morrison Boulevard.
“It’s always for the children. That’s the only reason I’m in this suit,” Santa said with a twinkle in his eyes when asked why he made his appearance on Thursday in Bristol. “Otherwise, I’d be home with my feet propped up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.