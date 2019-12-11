ABINGDON, Va. — It’s a new era with a changing of the guard at the Barter Theatre.
The longtime producing artistic director, Rick Rose, has stepped back — and finally chosen to retire, after dropping a hint to me about retiring more than a year ago!
And now?
Well, at a recent town council meeting in Abingdon, a parade of Barter Theatre staff members came to address members of the Town Council — just to let them know what’s up.
This spring, shows are starting later than usual at the Barter Theatre on Abingdon’s Main Street, said Katy Brown, the newly appointed producing artist director.
“Our first show will be on March 26 of this year,” said Brown.
“Our spring shows have very, very rarely turned any kind of profit,” Brown said. “We have done it largely to keep people coming through Abingdon, which is important to all of us. But, at best, it’s not a sustainable thing for us to be doing for the spring.”
Hence the delay.
But there is no delay in gratitude: “We have been incredibly grateful for the support that we have received from the town,” Brown said.
Ross Egan, the managing director of the Barter Theatre, said one of the “key marketing initiatives” these days is to make new partnerships with businesses in town.
“We are building a great partnership with a lot of the community businesses and corporations in the area,” said Jackie Blevins, the Barter Theatre’s director of advancement. “And I look forward to building a great partnership with Abingdon and the Tri-Cities area.”
Plans are in the works “to move ourselves into the future,” Brown promised.
“We have a great team in place,” said Brown, who first started working at the Barter Theatre more than 20 years ago. “
“I want us to be able to do it together,” Brown said. “We want to work with the town. We want to work with the businesses in town to make all of this happen together. My belief has always been, since the day that I got there, is that Barter belongs to everyone.”
