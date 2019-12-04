ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Council approved a series of appointments at its Monday meeting.
That included naming Police Chief Tony Sullivan as the town’s Coordinator of Emergency Management, reappointing Mike Rush to the town’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority, filling a vacancy left by former Martha Washington Inn manager Chris Lowe on the town’s Tourism Advisory Committee with Samir Patel, appointing Callie Hietala to the arts and culture position of Tourism Advisory Committee and naming Tim Wade to Susain Abingdon to replace Melissa Kalb.
