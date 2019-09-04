ABINGDON, Va. — Emmitt Yeary’s road show most recently turned up at the regular meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors in Abingdon, Virginia.
On Aug. 28, the outspoken Abingdon attorney’s address was part of his latest crusade to save the Washington County Courthouse where it stands in historic Abingdon, next door to property that he owns on Main Street.
Yeary spoke about a resolution — passed unanimously on Aug. 28 — that promises to take care of the courthouse indefinitely, even if court functions move to 300 Towne Centre Drive at the location of Abingdon’s former Kmart.
But, Yeary asked, “If you do try to preserve it as a building, how much is it going to cost? Have you even thought about that?”
Refresher: This is the not the first public speaking appearance by Yeary on this matter. Why, just in the last month, he also spoke at both Abingdon Town Council meetings in August.
And it’s been on the subject of the proposed plan to move the courthouse to Kmart — as a possible solution to crowded conditions, security issues and a lack of a large parking area at the 150-year-old Washington County Courthouse.
Yeary called the resolution to protect and preserve the courthouse “mere window dressing to further what appears to be this scheme to try to locate this courthouse at Kmart.”
The attorney called that “wrong.”
“Just call it, ‘Courthouse moving to the shopping center.’ That’s what it should be. You should tell it like it is,” Yeary said.
“You could call a pig a butterfly, but it’s still a pig,’ Yeary added. “But move this courthouse to the shopping center, and it’s going to be like moving it to a pig pen.”
A pig pen?
“I tell you this,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Saul Hernandez, about an hour later, speaking in reference to Yeary. “If I was the developer — the owner — of that shopping center, or a small business in that shopping center, I would resent my business — and, again, this development — being called a ‘pig pen.’”
But, by that time, Yeary had walked out of the meeting.
“There’s only so much of this righteous indignation that we can take,” Hernandez quickly added with a loud tone at the microphone.
Speaking on what he called his “soap box,” Hernandez said 99% of his constituents in the Tyler District of Washington County support the plan to relocate the courthouse to the Kmart.
The decision on whether to keep the courthouse where it is or move it comes to the ballot box with a referendum on Nov. 5.
