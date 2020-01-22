ABINGDON, Va. — Rita Nabors is going bananas over this year’s fundraising event at the Arts Depot.
The Abingdon artist is participating in the “6x6 Art From the Heart Fundraiser,” an art sale on Feb. 6 that offers more than 100 6-by-6-inch original canvases and wood cradle boards from local and regional artists for only $36 each.
And get this — the sale starts at 6:36 p.m. sharp.
All proceeds from the eighth annual event are donated to the Arts Depot, a nonprofit, community-based art gallery whose mission is to promote and support regional artists and to provide educational opportunities for the community.
Just to put a witty spin on things, Nabors painted her own version of a duct-taped banana on one of the three canvas paintings she submitted for the show.
Her “a-peeling” idea was taken from recent headlines reporting the sale of a real banana duct-taped to a wall at Art Basel in Miami Beach. The unusual art display sold for a whopping $120,000 by Perrotin, an international art gallery.
“I thought I might get $36 for mine. It’s reduced produce,” Nabors said with a laugh.
“Because it’s in the popular culture right now, I thought it would be humorous for people who think it was pretty wild to sell a banana for that much money.”
She didn’t want to copy the original work of art, so she set up her own prop and painted a banana framed by duct tape.
Her other not-so-whimsical paintings for the event are of two goats and a mountain landscape.
A slideshow displaying all artwork at the event will begin at noon in the Founders Gallery for people to review before the sale — and to choose the paintings they hope to find once the artwork is unveiled.
The long-anticipated unveiling of the artwork happens at 6:36 p.m., when the original artwork will be revealed to the public.
Complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres will be available beginning at 5 p.m. for guests 21 and older.
“People scramble and maneuver to try to find the artwork they want,” said Karen Moore, arts administrator for the Arts Depot. “They hope to uncover their favorite artist’s works or perhaps discover a new favorite. It’s really fun to see everyone so excited. It’s a big deal in town,” she said.
“The general public anticipates it every year,” added Lisa May, administrative assistant at the Arts Depot. “It becomes quite the social event sharing whose art they got. It’s almost like the Grammys where the host asks, ‘Who are you wearing?’ “
Sandy Davis of Emory looks forward to the event every year.
“I always find something I like,” said Davis, who has purchased as many as 10 paintings that are scattered throughout her home. The collector likes the sale because it allows her to purchase work from her favorite artists at affordable prices.
“I like the energy and the surprise of what you’ll find. It’s also fun to see what other people have purchased and to share their joy.”
According to May, the idea for the fundraising event was born in 2013 by the Arts Depot’s resident artists.
“Many wonderful ideas come from the time they share at lunch. They were looking to add a fundraiser, and as they brainstormed, everything just fell into place.”
May said the event raises at least $3,600 each year. Last year’s funds were used to rebuild the front door of the Arts Depot. “We try to put the money toward something special each year,” she said.
Plans for the fundraiser begin months before the sale when the Arts Depot supplies blank 6-by-6-inch canvases to participating artists. “They return the finished product; we take photos of them, catalog them and prepare them for the sale,” said Moore.
She has seen some interesting things happen with the miniature artwork.
“Our resident tapestry artist Nancy Garretson creates a weaving each year, and that’s a real popular one for the sale.
“Some are 3D, and others contain clay and puzzle pieces,” Moore said.
“People seem to have their favorite artists. They collect artwork from those artists every year.”
Follow the “6x6 Art From the Heart Fundraiser” and other events at the Arts Depot on Facebook or by visiting www.abingdonartsdepot.org. Call the Arts Depot at 276-628-9091 for more information.
