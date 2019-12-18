Cornerstone Christian Academy students in Abingdon are gathering items for Operation Christmas Child to send gifts to children around the world.
The annual tradition, a project of relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, ships wrapped shoeboxes full of toys, hygiene products and school supplies to children in poverty or in areas stricken by war or natural disasters. It also serves as a Christian ministry, as each box is delivered with the Gospel message.
“We love supporting this ministry,” said Sharon Bolling, school counselor at CCA. “All the items that were brought in for this project came from CCA students, from junior kindergarten through our seniors, and it’s incredibly meaningful to see our student body actively giving and sharing with others during the Christmas season and beyond.”
Operation Christmas Child has operated since 1993 and delivered gifts to nearly 170 million children in over 100 countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.