GLADE SPRING, Va. — Rena Johnson said she and other local dairy farmers were looking forward to getting on better footing in 2020, especially after the dairy industry had suffered less than favorable prices the past four years.
But the onset of COVID-19 is changing all of that.
The novel virus has sickened just about every part of the country’s economy, and the dairy industry is no exception.
Milk may have been flying off the grocery store shelves in the last few weeks, but it’s still not enough to offset the reduction of milk not being sold to schools and restaurants, many of which have closed throughout the country, according to Johnson, who operates the family-owned Highland Dairy in Glade Spring.
“Right now, there’s a big demand for fluid milk in the United States. People are stocking up, and the supply chain cannot keep up.
“I read today that sales are up 33%, and that’s unheard of. But it’s still not enough to offset our losses,” said the young dairy farmer, who took the reins of the farm in 2006 after graduating from Virginia Tech.
“Our last check was down $1.30 per 100 pounds of milk. Who knows about this coming check?” said Johnson, with hesitation in her voice. “No one knows how low it will go. I guess it just depends on how long the ill effects of the virus last.
“We rely on milk sales to schools a lot,” she said, “and now people are not eating out at restaurants unless it’s takeout.”
Exports of milk are down because of unsettling economy abroad.
“This is a good example of our new global economy,” said Andy Overbay, a Smyth County Extension agent. “An issue, even an isolated one, can upset the markets and affect prices negatively.
“Even though the Southeast is a milk-deficit area — more demand than supply — and our milk goes mostly to fluid use, which garners the highest prices, milk is still priced based on the prices of cheese and butter.
“Cheese and butter prices are down due to lower demand and market uncertainty,” said the Extension agent.
Most of the milk produced in the United States stays in this country, with about 15% exported to other countries, such as China and Mexico.
“When those imports of milk slow down,” said Johnson, “there goes our prices down even farther.”
Johnson said the futures market began to drop in January when the virus hit China, more than a month before the virus even showed up in the United States.
Most of the prices are driven by financial speculators, people who analyze and forecast futures price movement, and trading contracts, she said.
“Now that the virus is here in the United States, things are all out of whack.”
The young dairy farmer said the last good year for dairy farms was in 2014 when milk prices were at record highs because of an unprecedented milk demand in countries like China and Russia.
“We were getting $28 per 100 pounds of milk. We had never had prices like that before.”
When the demand fell off, it left the dairy industry with farmers producing more milk than could be exported.
“Our prices were terrible for the following four years,” Johnson said. “Our prices dropped down to between $16 and $18. Most dairy producers need $20 per 100 pounds to just break even.
“As a result, we lost hundreds of dairy farms throughout the country that were forced out of business. It’s been heartbreaking to see families lose their generations-old farms.”
Johnson said, before the coronavirus, everything pointed to a better year of prices in 2020.
Fewer dairy farms are not oversaturating the market, she said.
“Before the virus hit us, we were exporting more milk, and our country was getting trade deals in place with other countries. Everything was looking up. The futures market was rising with indications we would have $20 to $21 prices of milk.
“The last couple of months of 2019, we had better prices. We got a little more money in the bank, but that’s not going to be there much longer because the first feed bill we get this month will take pretty much all of that,” she said with a laugh.
Prices are not the only concern at the local dairy farm.
The farm is being especially careful to clean surfaces that each of their nine employees touch during milking operations.
“Fortunately, this is not a virus that cows contract. Cows get their own form of coronavirus that we vaccinate for.
“But pasteurization of milk kills any virus anyway,” said Johnson.
The rise of input costs is also taking a toll on local farms.
“The stuff we have to pay for to keep the farm going must be considered, too. We have to keep the cows fed and pay for hauling costs. It’s time to plant corn on the farm,” she said. “There are corn seed costs, fertilizer and chemicals to buy.
“I’m afraid this is going to be another bad year for farmers. I’d say we’ll see more dairy farms go out because they cannot sustain another year of these prices.
“Thankfully, our farm is holding its own. We’re operating on the short term and hoping this setback doesn’t last long,” said Johnson.
“I hope people keep buying milk. And, don’t worry, it’s going to get to the stores,” she said with a laugh.
“We’re still here milking cows.”
