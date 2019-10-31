For all the contested local and state races in the November general election, the News & Messenger asked the candidates several questions in writing and allowed them to respond in writing. Their responses are reported with minimal editing. Each candidate was limited to responses of 250 words to each question. Candidate responses are presented alphabetically.
Patrick Ford
What is the biggest issue regarding local education and how will you address it?
With any rural school, there are hosts of issues. One of the most pertinent is teacher pay. Rural schools typically pay less than urban centers, but we are even lagging behind our neighboring school systems. Not only is this a strain on our teachers and their families, but it makes us less competitive when hiring, or retaining educators. There are two ways to rectify this. The first is to raise teacher pay. This would require us to make cuts in other areas and to compromise with the county, who would have to allocate the funding to accommodate the raise. The other is to increase take-home pay, namely by finding a way to lower the healthcare cost. Teachers in the family plan pay over a thousand dollars a month to healthcare. If we want bigger paychecks, then that is the first place where we should start looking. However, neither of these answers will be easy; if there were an easy solution, it would have already been implemented. If we do not begin making these tough decisions, we will continue to lose teachers and put the ones we are fortunate to have in even tougher financial predicaments.
What is the future of quality public education?
The future of quality education is understanding that education does not begin and end at the textbook. Academics are, understandably, the most crucial aspect of public education. Right beside it, however, should be students’ understanding of their own mental health and the vital role they play in their communities. One of the most neglected pieces of public education is this focus on community. We expect our graduates to find or make a place for themselves, while giving few educational moments to learn how to do so. The end goal of a good student is to make a good citizen, and without a foundation in understating our community, we will never achieve that. Students need to understand how to get involved on their own, or to make their own space in which to thrive.
Community of residence, spouse name, number of children and grandchildren, professional background, education
I am from the Park District, and the Director of the Settlers Museum of Southwest Virginia. I taught creative writing at The Henderson, as well as helped administer the JAM Program. I received my Bachelor’s degree from Hampden-Sydney College, and have completed programs at the American University of Sharjah, and St. Anne’s of Oxford University.
Kyle Rhodes
What is the biggest issue regarding local education and how will you address it?
Safety in schools is the biggest issue facing all schools. I feel Smyth County Schools has done a good job addressing this concern by the placement of School Resource Officers serving all schools and by providing training to school administrators and instructional staff for crisis management. It is crucial that this effort continues.
I believe that the biggest issue regarding local education is the recruiting and retaining of quality teachers. Smyth County Schools employ high quality, dedicated teachers who work tirelessly for the wellbeing of students. Regrettably, some of these teachers are leaving our school division for other divisions for financial reasons; specifically, a salary increase and/or lower health insurance costs. It should be noted that efforts have been made to address this issue. I believe it is important to continue to address this issue through the collaborative effort of the School Board working with all governmental agencies. One way to address this issue is to lobby the Virginia Legislature for additional funding that could be utilized for more competitive salaries and increased employee benefit packages. By doing so, Smyth County Schools could become a more attractive place of employment for new teacher recruits while aiding in the retention of the high quality instructional personnel who are currently employed by our school division.
By ensuring Smyth County Schools recruit and retain high quality educators, the needs of all students are enriched by high quality differentiated instructional strategies that address the individual needs of each student that the county serves.
What is the future of quality public education?
A quality public education must educate students so they are prepared for the challenges and expectations of the 21st century. It is critical that students receive instruction in a vigorous and challenging academic curriculum during their formal education. However, it is also equally important that students have the opportunity to experience the arts and humanities, technology, and the vocational curriculum to assist them in making career choices. Additionally, it is important for students to have opportunities to participate in extracurricular activities as these teach life skills that employers expect of their employees -- such as, how to successfully function as a member of a team and time management skills.
It is my belief that a quality public education must continue to change in changing times. These changing times warrant the need for more skilled workers in science, technology, engineering, and math related fields. It is the responsibility of educators to assist students in career paths that meet the student’s individual interests and abilities, as well as the needs of society. It is imperative that these tasks be completed in a safe and bully-free public school environment.
Community of residence, spouse name, number of children and grandchildren, professional background, education
I reside within the Town of Marion (Park District) with my wife Debbie. We have two grown sons, Alex and Zeb. We have been blessed with one grandson, Tydus.
My professional background includes 38 years in public education; 13 years as a teacher and coach at Marion Senior High School, 11 years as assistant principal at Marion Middle School, five years as principal at Marion Middle School, three years as Director of Curriculum and Instruction for Smyth County Schools, three years as Superintendent of Bland County Schools, and three years as Supervisor of Instruction of Smyth County Schools. I retired in June 2017. While serving as a professional educator and working with parents, students, colleagues and community leaders, I have learned the importance of being a strong advocate for students and staff.
I am a graduate of Marion Senior High School. I earned my Bachelor of Arts Degree from Emory & Henry College, a Master of Science Degree in Educational Leadership from Radford University, and I have a Doctorate Degree from Virginia Tech in the field of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies with a focus on school law, school finance, and a concentration on the operation of school divisions. My dissertation was on the topic of Response to Intervention (RtI), which resulted in the development of a practitioner’s guide for providing instructional intervention to address academic skill deficits of students.
