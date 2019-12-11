ABINGDON, Va. — The Community Center of Abingdon is planning the future of the facility, starting with new programs for youth.
Krystal Kayton, who is the center’s new development director, said her main objective is to transform the former senior center into a true community center that caters to the entire family while partnering with local residents and community organizations.
Kayton wears another hat as executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Washington County, Virginia. The nonprofit organization recently moved into the community center, where Kayton will handle both jobs.
Gingerbread House Party
After last year’s Gingerbread Build, which benefited the local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity, Kayton has decided to offer it again, but this year, it’s going to be a party.
The Gingerbread House Party is 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Community Center of Abingdon.
Activities include gingerbread-building, cookie-decorating, writing letters to Santa and photos with Santa Claus. A participation fee is $20 per child and includes all of the supplies needed. Children can take home their decorated gingerbread houses and cookies.
“We’re going to offer three hours of fun with games and door prizes, and we’ll even have a hot chocolate bar where children can make their own hot chocolate with marshmallows, whipped cream and other fun ingredients,” said Kayton.
“We raised $500 at last year’s event. We are hoping to double that amount this year.”
This year’s sponsors for the event are Wolf Hills Antiques, Sam’s Club and Kroger. Emory & Henry College students who participate in the college’s Bonner Scholars Program helped to organize the Gingerbread House Party.
“Sponsorship money purchases the supplies we need for the event, and money not used benefits Habitat for Humanity,” Kayton said. “Last year, leftover money helped to purchase appliances for a house project in Glade Spring.”
Carnival Friday
The Community Center of Abingdon is hosting Carnival Friday every two weeks, inviting kids to drop by after school for food, games and a fun way to start the weekend.
The next carnival is 3 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 20. Admission is free, and children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 18 years of age and older.
Kayton said each child receives five free tickets to play a variety of games, including the Lollipop Tree, Egg and Spoon Race, Ping Pong Bucket, Wheel Spin and a cake walk.
Hot dogs, chili, chips, cotton candy, popcorn and other carnival-like food will be available for purchase. Proceeds from food sales will benefit the Meals on Wheels program.
“I’d like to see the carnivals grow into a weekly event,” Kayton said.
Coming in 2020
The director has big plans for the new year.
Kayton wants to utilize the power of storytelling for the entire family. She plans to invite storytellers to the center for an afternoon of listening to stories, one of the oldest forms of interactive arts.
“We really don’t have anything like that in the area except for the Jonesborough Storytelling Festival,” said Kayton, who is planning the local events for Sundays.
Other activities planned at the community center include exercise and cooking classes for youth.
According to Kayton, the center will feature a playground area with picnic tables, a pickleball court, a waterfall, a butterfly garden and a vegetable garden where children can harvest produce for the cooking classes.
Kayton said the center also will serve as a meeting place for Washington County nonprofit organizations that network and collaborate together to support their missions.
“This is going to be a true community center in every sense of the word,” said Kayton.
“I want people to know that if they need something, we’re here for them.”
