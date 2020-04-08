A resident at the English Meadows assisted living facility in Abingdon, Virginia, has tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day the Mount Rogers Health District reported that community transmission is now occurring in Washington County.
The Virginia Department of Health’s Mount Rogers Health District and English Meadows Senior Living Community, an assisted living and memory care facility, are working together after a resident tested positive, the district said Friday. The individual is hospitalized.
English Meadows CEO and founder Mike Williams said the facility was informed of the positive case Friday afternoon. The Abingdon facility has been working for months on COVID-19 preparations and has been meeting and exceeding all recommendations and orders coming from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Virginia Department of Health and other organizations, Williams told the public in a letter Friday.
“We have been on our highest alert and lockdown since early March,” Williams wrote.
English Meadows already had visitor restrictions in place, Mount Rogers Health Director Dr. Karen Shelton said.
“When COVID-19 occurs in a setting where there are many older people with underlying health conditions, we are concerned,” Shelton said. “We’ll be working very closely with the facility over the coming days to protect other residents and staff and prevent further spread.”
Working with facility management, the Mount Rogers Health District is investigating potential sources of exposure and will continue working with English Meadows to provide guidance on infection control, Shelton said.
Williams said the safety of residents is the facility’s top priority.
“We have amazing caregivers that have dedicated their lives to the care of our residents,” Williams wrote. “We have also spent the last two months making sure that we are doing everything possible to also support those amazing caregivers.”
Prior to Friday’s reported case at English Meadows, there were three positive cases of COVID-19 in Washington County, according to the Virginia Department of Health. A total of 2,637 cases had been reported statewide Sunday.
The Mount Rogers Health District said minimal-moderate community transmission of COVID-19 is occurring in Washington County. Earlier this week, the widespread community transmission was reported throughout Virginia.
Minimal-moderate community transmission means there is a high likelihood of sustained community transmission or the potential for a rapid increase in suspected cases, the district said.
“Community transmission indicates that you can get COVID-19 from anywhere within the community; you don’t have to travel or know a person with the disease in order to get it. This means everyone should stay home and only go out for essential needs as rarely as possible,” Shelton said. “Southwest Virginia is not immune to COVID-19. If you have to go out for critical things like grocery shopping or medical care, stay at least 6 feet away from others. Wash your hands and clean surfaces often. These personal precautions apply to all of us — stay home!”
