Wytheville officials are asking residents to light up for the July 4 holiday.
Because of the coronavirus, the town’s popular July 4 celebration had to be cancelled, but Amy Hardin Wickham still wants to celebrate the nation’s independence and the town’s community pride. So she pitched town leaders her idea of asking residents to decorate and light up their homes and businesses for the Fourth of July.
“As I was thinking about all of the wonderful Fourth of July events that the town of Wytheville normally has to celebrate our nations independence and how, due to the COVID-19 situation, this year those have been cancelled, I began to think about what our town could do as a community to give us hope and something to look forward to ... and it came to me! I am a huge Susan Branch fan, Susan is an artist and she lives in Martha’s Vineyard. On several occasions, Susan has shared in her blog, information about a century-old event that is held there in a religious community, where the residents of this small village light up their cottages, gazebos, and public areas with lights, luminaries, and lanterns one night in the summer. All of the residents turn out to walk the streets and view this lovely display. I got to thinking about how this could be done here in our own town as a weekend event to celebrate the Fourth of July,” Wickham said in an email.
Wickham put together some details and shared them with Downtown Wytheville Inc. and other town leaders, who agreed that it was something the town can do and still remain in compliance with coronavirus restrictions.
“As hard as the decision was to cancel the July 4 celebration, we felt it was the best decision for planning and the safety of our residents,” DWI Executive Director Todd Wolford said. “Upon speaking with Amy, I thought it would be a great idea to keep the community spirit up for the holiday season and maybe this will be something that we can continue to do every year to celebrate the July 4 holiday and something unique to our community.”
Wolford said he has reached out to local businesses about participating.
“Some seem to be excited, and I hope that others with join in on the fun as well,” he said. “I have asked that they be creative in what they do as far as decorations go. Amy has provided ideas on the event page as examples, but there may be other creative ideas that we are not even thinking about. I look forward to seeing the creative ideas that our residents and businesses come up with.”
To participate, decorate homes, yards, porches and places of business in lights and July 4 décor the weekend of July 3-5.
Town and county residents are encourage to take car rides through town that weekend to see the displays
Participants are asked to share their street name or area of town on a Facebook page created for the event. Specific addresses are not required. Please have your lights turned on from sunset (about 8 p.m.) through at least 10:30 p.m.
Organizers ask that you are safe with your decorating and lighting displays. Never leave lighted candles unattended. If you plan to drive or walk through town neighborhoods:
Please be mindful of increased, sometimes slow moving, traffic through the town during these three evenings, as well as families walking on sidewalks & neighborhoods.
If walking, please wear white, bright, or reflective clothing.
Please be respectful and remain in cars (or on sidewalks if walking). Do not enter yards or display areas unless specifically invited by the home/business owner.
Please remember that due to COVID-19, people will likely still be social distancing, so please do not congregate in public areas.
For more information, visit the “Town of Wytheville Independence Illumination” Facebook page.
“The event is posted on that page with all of the details on how to participate,” Wickham said. “We are encouraging all residents to participate in whatever way they can, be it window displays for apartments/businesses or large displays of lights and decor in yards and homes, throughout the town Wytheville during this upcoming July 4 weekend. My hope is that this event will be so popular and such a success that it will become an annual event in in the town of Wytheville and even spread into our neighboring communities.”
To reach Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com
