Squirrel

A Bristol-area Virginia State Police sergeant found a squirrel trapped inside his patrol car. The animal was located unharmed and release back into the wild.

 Courtesy of Virginia State Police

BRISTOL, Va. — A squirrel was recently rescued after being trapped in a police officer’s cruiser.

A Bristol-area sergeant with the Virginia State Police discovered a squirrel was trapped inside her car.

“Fortunately, the squirrel was located unharmed and safely released back into the wild,” the Virginia State Police said in a social media post last week.

“So our Bristol-area sergeant isn’t going nuts, after all!” the VSP said.

