BRISTOL, Va. — A squirrel was recently rescued after being trapped in a police officer’s cruiser.
A Bristol-area sergeant with the Virginia State Police discovered a squirrel was trapped inside her car.
“Fortunately, the squirrel was located unharmed and safely released back into the wild,” the Virginia State Police said in a social media post last week.
“So our Bristol-area sergeant isn’t going nuts, after all!” the VSP said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.