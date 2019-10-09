EMORY, Va. — Despite hot, dry weather conditions, a local farmer said his pumpkin patches are ready to make a grand entrance.
James Hayes estimated he’ll sell 100,000 pumpkins this season at local produce markets, such as Food City, and wholesale businesses from South Carolina to Florida. Hayes already has shipped eight tractor-trailer loads of pumpkins to stores and produce lots throughout the South.
“I have 104 boxes loaded on two tractor-trailers going to Virginia Beach in the morning,” said Hayes last weekend.
This year, the farmer planted 40 acres of the pumpkins at an Emory, Virginia, location and another 10 acres in Grayson County.
Since most of his wholesale pumpkin orders have been filled, the businessman has opened the Emory patch to the public, who can choose from as many as 29 varieties to purchase. The stems of the pumpkins have been precut for easy customer access.
A pick-your-own patch immediately off Exit 26 at Emory will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Fridays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays; and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays through Oct. 27. Varieties from the petite daisy ornamental gourds to the traditional jack-o’-lantern pumpkins will be available.
Prices range from $1 for small varieties to $20 for large jack-o’-lanterns. Hayes said his prices are competitive. “We want families to have jack-o’-lanterns and to enjoy the holidays. That’s what it is all about.”
Despite the large volume of pumpkins harvested on his farms, Hayes said the hot, dry summer has taken a toll on his crop.
“Dry weather has hurt all the pumpkin growers in the area this season,” said Hayes, a Grayson County farmer who has grown the plants for three years.
“The yield has been off. It started getting dry the first of July at a time when the plants should have been growing and setting fruit.”
Hayes explained that each pumpkin plant produces both male and female flowers. Bees transfer pollen from male blooms to female blooms, and that process sets fruit.
Pumpkin farmers rely heavily on bees to pollinate their crops in order to get the best yields. Pollination usually occurs the first three weeks in July.
But this season, the bees had to work harder due to hot, dry conditions.
“I have several vines that don’t have any fruit because of this,” he said.
The dry weather affects more than just the pollinators. Energy that’s ordinarily used to grow the fruit gets consumed by the plant to help it stay alive.
“Therefore, you end up with smaller fruit,” said Hayes, who also noted that the yield is not as abundant as it was last year.
But the farmer can’t complain. His largest pumpkin grown this year on his Grayson County farm weighs in at a hefty 60 pounds.
Pumpkins are becoming among one of Virginia’s top 20 agriculture commodities.
A U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service report said pumpkin sales in Virginia reached an estimated $11 million in 2018. The bulk of sales came from wholesale pumpkins, generating $10.3 million, while pick-your-own pumpkins brought in around $700,000.
Phil Blevins, Washington County extension agent, said he’s not seeing a large number of pumpkin growers in Washington County. “But there are growers that produce hundreds of acres of pumpkins in Southwest Virginia.
“To grow sizable acreage, you have to have outlets that can handle a lot of pumpkins. It can be a good cash crop if you have the market and grow high-quality pumpkins.”
“Growing this many pumpkins is a big business, but it’s an expensive business,” said Hayes. “People think we make a lot of money off of it, but it takes a lot of money to grow a crop of pumpkins like I have.”
To ensure a prolific amount of fruit, Hayes rented 10 stands of honeybees from a local beekeeper to help with pollination.
“The chemicals and insecticides we use on the pumpkins are sprayed at night when bees are in their hives. Fungicides that are sprayed during the day are bee-friendly,” said Hayes.
Hayes estimated it took about 40 pounds of pumpkin seeds to get started. Seeds were planted by hand during the first weeks of June.
The field required spraying for insects and fungicides every seven to 10 days. “That cost us $700 to $1,500 each of the 10 times we sprayed.”
This year, the labor-intensive operation required 10 workers from the H-2A program, which allows U.S. employers or U.S. agents who meet specific regulatory requirements to bring foreign nationals to the United States to fill temporary agricultural jobs.
The last leg of the operation is shipping. “The pumpkins are stored in a warehouse and loaded on tractor-trailers that ship them out. That’s the end of the process,” he said.
When it’s all over, Hayes hopes he will see a profit of $25,000 to $30,000 from his pumpkin business, most of which goes to help support his Christmas tree business.
