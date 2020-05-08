Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...BELOW FREEZING TEMPERATURES, POSSIBLY DOWN TO THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 20S. * WHERE...SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA, THE MOUNTAINS OF NORTH CAROLINA, AND PORTIONS OF VIRGINIA WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE. * WHEN...FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT SATURDAY. FOR THE FREEZE WATCH, FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&