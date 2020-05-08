Tazewell, Va. – Charges have been filed against two men in connection with violent incidents that took place in Tazewell County May 6.
Gabriel ‘Goob’ Peery, 38, of Tannersville is charged with second degree murder and malicious wounding. John Austin Fields, 21 of Chilhowie is charged with malicious and conspiracy to commit murder.
The two are charged in connection with separate that took place in Tannersville and Thompson Valley. Douglas French, 63, of Tannersville was found dead outside his residence with evidence that attack or assault led to his death according to a press release from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities learned of that incident while investigating another assault in Thompson Valley. Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster said officers were told the suspects bragged at that scene about what happened in Tannersville.
The press release said Gabriel Peery was acquainted with both victims but investigators are still working on determining what led to the crimes. A third person, was questioned in connection with the crimes and released. The press release said charges are pending against a female in the crimes.
