ABINGDON, Va. — Wanna buy one dog license for life?
Right now, that’s just an idea in Washington County, Virginia.
But it’s on the drawing board after a presentation by County Treasurer Fred Parker at the latest Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting on Feb. 24.
In recent years, dog-tag sales have consistently gone downward, Parker said.
The cost of processing dog licenses over the past 10 years has also increased, with consideration of processing orders with postage, Parker said.
“It’s very labor-intensive,” Parker said.
Statewide, more people are also choosing to use mobile devices to register such items as dog licenses, Parker said.
And yet some people may not register a dog.
People don’t like “the Big Brother syndrome,” Parker said. “They don’t like us knowing everything about their dogs.”
Parker says a lifetime dog license would “streamlines sales, saving both time and money and energy.”
Currently, the county mails up to 3,000 notices to renew dog tags each year, according to Parker.
And, he said, several localities have already made the change to a lifetime dog tag — just as he proposed.
Cost of the lifetime license is yet to be determined.
But Parker requested County Attorney Lucy Phillips to create a proposal for the lifetime license for dogs to be considered by the Board of Supervisors at an upcoming meeting.
Yet, Parker said, this license would be not transferrable, even if the dog had a new owner.
The change would require a public hearing.
“The original reason for dog tags was never revenue but health and safety,” Parker said. “It was [because of] rabies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.