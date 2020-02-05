ABINGDON, Va. — Developers of a proposed casino, hotel and golf course project shared their plans at last Tuesday’s Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting.
“We are talking about a transformative economic development opportunity that happens to be anchored by a casino,” said attorney Greg Habeeb of Salem, Virginia.
The casino and related projects on the Virginia side of The Pinnacle could potentially provide 3,300 jobs, according to Habeeb, and has been spearheaded by Pinnacle developer Steve Johnson.
On Tuesday, board members questioned whether the project would need sewer services and a road connection to Gate City Highway.
Habeeb said the cost of the estimated $10 million connector road “would be eaten on our end.”
On another subject, Habeeb said, “We’ll make sure there’s sewer. I care about toilets.”
Habeeb called the casino “a hook to transform this region.”
As planned, the casino at the Virginia portion of The Pinnacle is slated to be a partner of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.
Chief Richard Sneed spoke in favor of the proposed project, saying that casino gambling has provided prosperity for Cherokee, North Carolina.
“We come to you today asking for nothing,” Habeeb said.
Instead, Habeeb said the developers were simply on hand to provide information on this “massive economic project” that he called “an economic development opportunity worth thousands upon thousands of jobs.”
Spanning more than 300 acres, the development sits off I-81’s Exit 1 near U.S. Highway 58.
“This is some of the most remarkable developable land anywhere in Southwest Virginia,” Habeeb said Tuesday.
In addition to the Cherokee Casino Resort at The Pinnacle, the proposed project could include a hotel with a water park, golf course, mountain coaster and 15,000-seat amphitheater, plus retail and dining outlets.
“We’re thrilled at the reception we’ve gotten from folks,” Habeeb said. “This is a massive generational economic development opportunity.”
Casino gaming is currently not legal in Virginia but that could change, depending on what the General Assembly does during the current session. However this project — in Washington County — is not covered by current legislation, which would allow casinos to operate in five cities including Bristol, pending a public referendum.
Only one casino license is expected to be awarded in Southwest Virginia. Another casino project, the Hard Rock Bristol Resort and Casino, is proposed for the Bristol Mall. That site is inside the city and located a short distance from The Pinnacle. It is being spearheaded by Twin City businessmen Jim McGlothlin and Clyde Stacy.
