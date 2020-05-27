Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG VA HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... NEW RIVER AT ALLISONIA AFFECTING PULASKI AND WYTHE COUNTIES RAINFALL OF 2 TO 3 INCHES ACROSS THE UPPER NEW RIVER BASIN OVERNIGHT FROM TROPICAL DEPRESSION BERTHA WILL CAUSE THE RIVER TO REACH FLOOD STAGE AT ALLISONIA LATER THIS MORNING. FORECASTS FOR THE NEW RIVER AT RADFORD AND DOWNSTREAM DO NOT CALL FOR FLOODING AT THIS TIME, BUT IT WILL BE CLOSE LATER TODAY. UPSTREAM AT GALAX THE NEW WILL ALSO APPROACH FLOOD STAGE LATER TODAY, BUT IS FORECAST TO REMAIN JUST BELOW FLOOD STAGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR FAVORITE MEDIA OUTLET FOR LATER STATEMENTS OR WARNINGS. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG VA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE NEW RIVER AT ALLISONIA * FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON * AT 0430 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 6.6 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 8.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY THIS MORNING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 10.1 FEET BY THIS AFTERNOON.THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY TOMORROW. * IMPACT...AT 10.0 FEET...WATER IS SEVERAL FEET DEEP ALONG PORTIONS OF CLARKS FERRY ROAD, ROUTE 653. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 10.5 FEET ON FEB 7 2020. &&