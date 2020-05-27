An early morning crash on Interstate 81 in Rural Retreat claimed the life of a Marion woman and sent man to the hospital.
The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to a release from the Virginia State Police, when a vehicle traveling south on I-81 ran off the road near mile marker 63 and came to a stop on Radio Drive which runs parallel to the interstate.
The driver, 33- year-old Borve Carlyle Fisher of Marion, was transported to Wythe County Community Hospital for treatment. The passenger, 39-year-old Jessica G. Roberts, died at the scene.
Neither were wearing a seat belt, the release noted.
The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.
