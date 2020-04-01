No one likes going to the dentist, but sometimes it’s a necessity.
For that reason, Brown Dental Associates in Abingdon continues to offer emergency services. The rest will have to wait for now.
“We are only seeing patients that are having an emergency issue, abscessed teeth, broken teeth, any kind of pain, primarily to keep these patients out of the emergency room,” said Sonya Farris, an office administrator at Brown Dental Associates in Abingdon.
Precautions are being taken, according to Farris, who shared a recent study on the serious nature of the COVID-19 pandemic related to the care of teeth and gums.
“Dentistry is the highest area of spreading the virus because of the aerosol,” Farris said.
“The New York Times has a chart showing the professions that are the most likely to spread it, and dentistry is No. 1. Everything that we do creates aerosol.”
Farris said administrators with Brown Dental Associates, which has been in Abingdon since 1974 with a clientele exceeding 12,000 patients, are meeting twice a day to discuss the constantly changing nature of the coronavirus.
“To stay on task and still be able to be protecting the public, we are continuing to reevaluate how we are doing things,” said Farris, who added that patients from Brown Dental Associates in Glade Spring are being referred to Abingdon for care.
“It just keeps changing, so hopefully we will be back on the 24th [of April]. We are prepared either way.”
Farris said that all employees are continuing to be paid, with associates busy last week planning for an uncertain future after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam shut down many nonessential businesses until at least April 24.
On Monday, Northam issued a stay-at-home order for all Virginians that will last until June 10 unless revised. Residents can still seek medical services, among other exceptions, but the order may affect the timeline of when businesses can reopen for full service.
“I have got staff here today calling our patients and rescheduling,” said Farris, during a call last Thursday.
“We are in our second week of complete shutdown.”
Veterinarians
It isn’t just people who need health care. Pets need help too, and the VCA Animal Hospital in Abingdon continues to provide that assistance, but they have changed their normal business model.
“We have adapted a lot. We have changed to doing curbside service only right now, as well as wearing all personal protection equipment for our staff to keep them safe,” said VCA hospital manager Amy Houck.
“They are fully gowned and gloved and wearing face masks in order to go out to pick up pets from owners in the parking lot. They can check in by phone, and then we are going outside to pick up the pets.”
Doctors will then examine the animals and return outside to discuss options with anxious families, which limits foot traffic in the hospital to help preserve the health of their employees.
“We have slowed down some. We haven’t strictly limited services we are offering right now, but we are discouraging any boarding or grooming or elective services that can wait,” said Houck, who added that some puppy vaccines and other similar needs are still being met.
“We certainly aren’t declining anything like that because that can be detrimental to the health of the pet.”
While Houck said that animals haven’t been found to be able to contract or spread the virus, extra care is being taken to ensure the safety of all.
Two shifts of workers are splitting schedules to limit the amount of interaction between staff members.
“We do plan to stay open and would encourage anybody that has a sick pet or pet in an emergency to definitely give us a call. We are still here for them,” said Houck, who said several boarding and grooming employees have either taken a leave of absence or vacation time on a temporary basis. “At the same time, we are paying attention, taking precautions and trying not to spread anything with any of our staff.
“We have a disinfecting and cleaning protocol every two hours here right now. Even though there are only employees inside the building, we are still following all of that and trying to do everything we can.”
Other services
Calls to businesses like hair and nail salons, tanning beds and gyms were met with empty dial tones or informative messages, all of whom were adhering to Northam’s orders that nonessential services shut down.
Libby Owens, the sole owner and operator of Libby’s Hair Designs, is fortunate to work from home but understands the difficulty some in the cosmetology industry will have.
“I work just by myself. In that aspect, I am very lucky that I don’t have to have anybody that is laid off or anything to that matter,” Owens said. “I feel that there are many, many, many hairdressers out there … especially the owners and operators, that they have had to lay off or send them home or whatever they are calling it.”
Owens wants to assure all that these businesses won’t just close up shop.
“All hairdressers are not in any way with plans to close,” Owens said. “We are looking forward [to reopening]; we miss our customers. We are looking forward to seeing them again and wish everybody well. We are trying to do our part by staying home.”
Owens expects her customers to return when the time is right, but finances could be tight for many during this time.
“I have some very dedicated customers, and I feel when this is all over I will have the majority of people that were with me to come back, but when you are looking at a month’s worth or better of wages, there is really no way that you can ever recuperate that,” said Owens, whose husband also works out of their home.
“You just sit back and hope what you have purchased will last for the duration.”
Despite the difficulties that lie ahead, Owens still has a positive message of hope to share.
“We are all in great hope that this will be finished, but there are no definites here,” she said. “All we can do is just pray for one another and do our part by staying home.”
Farris has found that people are displaying patience and understanding for what is suddenly a very different world.
“Patients are wanting to get things done, and we just can’t — not yet,” Farris said. “They are hearing it from so many different people; it is not just coming from us. They are concerned about their health and the community’s, so they are pretty reasonable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.