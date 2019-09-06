An adult male suffered non-life threatening injuries Friday morning when the white four-door sedan he was driving left the road and crashed into a brick house.
According to the Chilhowie Police Department, the crash happened around 4 a.m. at 524 Old Stage Road. The cause of the accident is unknown but could have been due to a medical emergency.
A family was asleep inside the home when the crash took place but no one inside was injured. The driver was transported to the hospital by Chilhowie Fire & Rescue.
The investigation is continuing and charges are pending.
