A Sullivan County man who was convicted of murder in the shooting deaths of his mother and sister 25 years ago has been denied parole.
Tennessee Board of Parole Chairman Richard Montgomery denied parole for Nathan Callahan at a hearing in November, but the full board made the final decision, according to Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus, who said he received the decision Monday.
Callahan, 40, will be reviewed for parole again in 2023.
When Callahan was 15 years old in March 1994, he used a shotgun to murder his mother and sister as they entered the garage of their home. He told police he also planned to murder his father and grandparents but was arrested before he could carry that out.
Staubus, former District Attorney General Greeley Wells, who was the chief prosecutor of the case, and retired Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Reece Christian, who was the lead investigator, testified against Callahan being paroled at his Nov. 25 hearing. Callahan’s uncle and a friend testified in favor of his parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.