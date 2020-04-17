Due to ongoing stay-at-home restrictions and overall health concerns, the town of Marion has made the difficult decision to cancel many of the traditional ways the community commemorates Memorial Day weekend and other community events through May. However, one important component is being preserved.
"It's honestly heartbreaking," said Marion Mayor David Helms. "We have prided ourselves in the way this town comes together, but, right now, we're having to ask our citizens to keep safe by staying at home."
Marion's Memorial Day Weekend program is usually a multi-day commemoration, starting with a "Missing Man" program at the Smyth County Courthouse, featuring Rolling Thunder on Thursday. A patriotic concert on Sunday afternoon at the Lincoln Theatre, a Memorial Day Monday parade along Main Street, and a community program and cookout at the VFW Post have all been canceled due to the ongoing effects of the novel COVID-19 virus.
"We absolutely want to recognize and remember our veterans who have passed," said Ken Heath, Marion's director of community and economic development. "But we also have to keep our community safe and healthy, following the recommendations of the CDC and the request of the governor to limit our interactions right now."
One of the hallmarks of Marion's Memorial Day Weekend commemoration has been the hundreds of white crosses and American flags on display at the courthouse and across downtown. Marion has assigned a team of municipal employees to see that the display continues but encourages those visiting to maintain proper social distancing.
"The flag display is something we've come to expect, and it's one way we can keep some degree of normalcy in these trying times, as we show that we will never forget those who served our nation," said Helms. "It's important in too many ways for us to let that go, even in the face of this virus."
The flag display will be up by Friday, May 22, and will remain up through May 29.
Other activities
Other traditional Marion events are seeing schedule changes.
The Broad Street Cruise-Ins are now slated to kick off Friday, June 26, with fan-favorite Jigsaw Jane in concert.
The Marion Farmers Market will continue the pre-order Curbside Market on May 2, 16, and 30 from 9 a.m. to noon.
"We are hopeful to soon begin moving back to normal, as quickly as we can safely do it," said Alexandra Veatch, deputy director of community & economic development. "We've planned our events all the way through December, and plans for the rest of the summer, from the cruise-ins to the chili cook-off, are ready to go as soon as this crisis allows. We're ready to move Marion forward again," said Heath.
