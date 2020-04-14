Grundy, Va. – A Grundy woman faces felony child neglect charges after her child was found waking in the parking lot of the Auto Zone.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies and members of the Grundy Police Department responded to a call from the store April 13 after employees saw a child walking unattended in the parking lot.
Arriving at the scene around noon, officers learned the child was three years old and its residence was in the community where it was found. There was no harm or injury to the child and the Buchanan County Department of Social Services took emergency custody of it.
Jamie L. Partusch, 36, the child’s mother is charged with felony child neglect. She was arrested and taken to regional jail in Haysi where she is being held on a $5,000 secured bond.
