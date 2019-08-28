ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon is taking it to the streets when it hosts the fifth annual Blue Ridge Busker Fest on Saturday, Aug. 31 — an event that draws nearly 3,000 people to downtown each year.
No tickets are needed to enjoy a zany and wonderful traveling festival of buskers — street performers who play music or perform for voluntary donations in streets or public spaces.
With nearly 80 street corner performances, this year’s Busker Fest promises to deliver entertainment suitable for the entire family.
“There’s not a single corner on Main Street in downtown Abingdon that’s not going to have something exciting,” said Sara Saavedra, special events coordinator for the Abingdon Convention & Visitors Bureau, who’s been planning the annual event since this time last year.
This year’s event will feature artists from throughout the country who will dazzle the crowds with juggling, break dancing, sword swallowing, stilt walking, magic acts, acrobatics and live music.
“It’s my favorite event that I produce because you cannot walk around Busker Fest without seeing people smiling,” said Saavedra. “Children are smiling, older folks are smiling, and teenagers are smiling. It’s a really delightful event. People are happy the entire day.”
The fun starts with kids’ activities at 11 a.m. at the Imagination Station on the Barter Green, followed by the street performers from noon to 5 p.m.
The buskers will entertain on both sides of the street in 18 different locations on every street corner from Lois H. Humphreys Park to Court Street.
Adults 21 and older are invited to Buskers After Dark from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Abingdon Market Pavilion.
According to Saavedra, the busker festival is unique to the area for its focus on the performing arts — something not often found at other busker events throughout the country.
“The closest one I’ve looked at that’s similar to our Busker Fest is in Kansas, actually,” she said.
“The festival is very authentic to Abingdon, which has a really long standing history of performing arts. We wanted to bring those performing arts outside and make it accessible for families. That was the idea that started the Busker Fest.”
A new title sponsor for the event is Blue Ridge Auto Group in Abingdon, which has allowed the festival to expand, bringing in more world-class performers.
“I’m excited the name of the festival has changed to Blue Ridge Busker Fest,” said the coordinator. “When we called it Main Street Busker Fest, it could have referred to a main street anywhere in the country. Naming the festival after our title sponsor is an honor to our place — our Southern roots and traditions.”
A new pitch area — a busker performance area — is located between First Community Bank and CSE Insurance on Main Street. “This new area will allow us to have larger acts that need more space.”
The other two pitches are located below Lois H. Humphreys Park and Greeko’s parking lot.
New artists include Brittany Sparkles, a 12-year veteran circus performer, who has been called “America’s Circus Barbie Sweetheart.”
“She’s a variety act that will be a lot of fun for the entire family,” said Saavedra.
Other new performers are break-dancer Teflon Yak and “The Statue of New England,” a living statue from Massachusetts.
Visitors will also see some returning favorites, including Sam Malcolm, an international award-winning performer; Miss Kitty’s Cosmonauts; Jonathan Austin; Jalopy Junction Vaudeville Theatre; and Mekkah Jael belly dancing.
A full schedule can be found at https://www.blueridgebuskerfest.com.
“It’s a five-hour event to enjoy,” she said. “You can take your time, rest and watch a performer between walking through town. You can explore the town while enjoying the event.”
In addition to performances along Main Street, William King Museum of Art is sponsoring the Imagination Station, including free interactive art activities and a live glass-blowing demonstration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Barter Green.
Younger children can also enjoy the ball pit provided by Play Date at Lois H. Humphreys Park across from the Abingdon Post Office.
Guests who attend Buskers After Dark are encouraged to come in carnival costume and mingle with the performers of Imagine Circus. Emcee Tony Steinbach will greet the guests at 7 p.m., and a performance by Imagine Circus begins at 8 p.m., with aerial artists and a fire finale.
The official after-party for Busker Fest is for ages 21 and older, who must present photo identifications to attend. A $5 donation at the door is suggested.
Visitors are encouraged to park at the Abingdon Municipal Lot at 238 W. Main St. or at Roses near Exit 19 at 751 E. Main St. Shuttles will run to downtown Abingdon from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
For more information, visit blueridgebuskerfest.com, or email Event Coordinator Sara Saavedra at ssaavedra@abingdon-va.gov.
