ABINGDON, Va. — Nearly five years since Abingdon’s landmark Alison’s Restaurant closed its doors on West Main Street, a local chef is renovating the building with a nostalgic drive-in appearance and opening it with a new name and a new concept.
Catherine Elliott, who has practiced culinary arts throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean for nearly 30 years, stumbled on the vacant building this summer while looking for a place to prepare her catered meals.
Elliott has worked for large and small catering companies and guest lodges and as a private chef and independent contractor at sporting events — primarily with the Professional Golfers’ Association. She has also toured her food with Cirque du Soleil.
After a four-year stint on the coast of New England working as lead chef for large wedding caterers, Elliot returned to Southwest Virginia six years ago and has been serving the region with her own company, Catering by Catherine, ever since.
“My business has grown exponentially since moving into the building. I used to rent a kitchen in town, but I had to pack up and leave after each catering job,” said Elliott.
‘Wonderful Wednesday Takeout’
In addition to catering events, such as corporate lunches, fundraising dinners, cocktail parties and private meals, Elliott has cooked up a new idea to introduce herself to more people in the community.
Each week, the chef features “Wonderful Wednesday Takeout”— one day out of the week when the public is invited to stop by and order from a takeout buffet anytime from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We’ve had as many as 30 people come through on a Wednesday for takeout food for lunch, or they refrigerate it and serve it later. Some people stop in later in the day to take home hot food to serve for an evening meal,” said the chef.
“As long as we have 15 or [fewer] seats, people can dine here for lunch.”
“We sell out of everything we prepare on Wednesdays,” said Elliott. “That includes specialty dishes like chicken tikka masala and more familiar things like meatloaf and the loaded baked potato soup that was a popular menu item at Alison’s. I plan to make that soup every week in honor of Alison’s.”
Although Elliott does not plan to operate the business as a dine-in restaurant, she has a vision of offering the takeout meals five days a week in the near future.
Elliott’s Wonderful Wednesday Takeout meals can be found listed each week at Catering by Catherine on Facebook.
A venue space
Elliott and her staff members — Bradley Watkins, an administrative assistant, and Charlie Robinson, a chef — plan to use the building as a venue space for her catering business.
“It has good bones and designs,” said Elliot. “We just needed to clean it up.
“I jokingly refer to this idea as the Greenway Haven meets Alison’s,” she said with a laugh.
The dining room will be ready to host a few Christmas events this year. The patio will get a facelift in the spring, she said.
“Catering is the way my brain works. The menu has been planned, and it’s predictable.
“I love food, and when I am not preparing it, I think about it all of the time,” she said with a smile.
“So sharing that love with a client is a privilege. What we create in terms of food and service are bringing joy to people at celebratory events and comfort during moments of grief.
“People know our brand is freshly prepared foods. We don’t open a lot of cans, and we don’t use frozen products — and it’s healthy and home-cooked.”
Nostalgic flavor
Many of the foods Elliott is preparing have a nostalgic flavor for her.
“I think it’s important to honor those dishes that we grew up with. A lot of what I cook is inspired by dishes that my mother and grandmother used to make and food that friends of my parents liked to eat.
“The green goddess dressing takes me back to my days of eating at the Empire Restaurant in town. The green goddess, Thousand Island and blue cheese dressings were served on a Lazy Susan on the tables,” she reminisced.
“Some of my memories of food involve my mother. What makes me smile when I think about her is that she couldn’t even fry an egg when she met my father. She started poring over books like ‘The Joy of Cooking’ and Julia Child’s ‘Mastering the Art of French Cooking.’ I remember the first time she prepared chicken cacciatore: I was only in third grade, and I ate enough to feed a linebacker. By the time I was 7 years old, Mom had established herself as a terrific entertainer and cook in Abingdon.
“Back then, there was only the Empire Restaurant and Thelma’s on Valley Street, so there were always dinner parties around town. Those wonderful parties helped to nurture my love of food and inspired me to go to culinary school.”
Despite all her travels, Elliott said Southwest Virginia is home.
“I love big cities. I love going to Europe. But I know in my heart of hearts that I am a Mayberry gal all the way,” she said.
Building community is important to Elliott, who believes her work as a chef can have a positive impact on the lives of people.
“I feel like we’re just as well known for the kind staff and friendly service as we are our food.”
Catering by Catherine, located in the former Alison’s Restaurant, is located at 1220 W. Main Street. Wonderful Wednesday Takeout meals are $12 for the buffet.
Follow Catering by Catherine on Facebook.
For more information about the Wednesday meals or to book a catering event, contact Elliott at 276-274-7022.
