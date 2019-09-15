At least four years in the making, Marion officials hope a proposed new ordinance will improve property values, make housing safer for everyone, and generally better the town by giving them a tool with teeth to fight blight.
Marion’s town council first talked about adopting a Property Maintenance Code in the spring of 2015. At the time, Councilman Larry Carter described the need for such a code as pressing. “It needs to be addressed with the utmost urgency in my opinion,” he said that year.
Substandard housing is impacting neighboring property values, he said. As young professionals look at moving in, Carter said, they don’t want to move into a neighborhood with a blighted property. Substandard housing, Carter said, impacts economic development and as it lowers property values, it decreases the town’s tax base.
Town Manager Bill Rush introduced the idea of adopting a property maintenance code. However, in 2015, he said, it was not an action that should be taken lightly. He said additional expenses would be needed to fund the work, specifically hiring an employee with a special skill set. That employee, Rush said, would be charged with citing noncompliant property owners.
Taking small steps, the town has moved forward with addressing blight, including tightening rules about putting out trash, removing abandoned vehicles from its streets and public view, compiling a list of structurally failing homes, and sending a member of the Marion Police Department to Virginia’s building code academy.
That officer, Sgt. Rick Billings, has since completed his training and been certified and credentialed. He’s ready to enforce a Property Maintenance Code should one be put in place. Before that can be done, however, Marion’s planning commission and town council will hold a public hearing on its proposed code Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Marion Police Chief John Clair emphasized that the Property Maintenance Code doesn’t address issues like shutter color or house style, but rather concerns such as the roof falling in or the front porch near collapse. He said the code will be used regarding “clearly observable violations. Everyone will know the house is falling down.”
He spoke of one Marion family living in a home with a roof hole large enough to put a police cruiser through. “It’s not safe,” he said.
The chief reiterated to the town’s planning commission Monday evening, “If it’s falling in on your head, it’s not safe.”
Rush noted that the town is home to more than 70 houses that are structurally beyond repair and need to be torn down.
Clair added that many of the homes are managed by absentee landlords or are tied up after a death with multiple owners. This code, he said, “gives us a robust set of options.”
Rush said it only takes one or two such homes in an area for the entire neighborhood to begin to deteriorate and experience an uptick in crime.
In the past, Clair explained that the ongoing presence of blighted properties detracts from the sense of community in a neighborhood, which can allow crime to more easily occur.
Some who have opposed the Property Maintenance Code said individuals should be able to live as they want. Rush contended, “You have a right to live as you want, but not to take down the value of neighboring properties.”
Last September, a Marion woman, who asked the council to act, told officials that despite making improvements to her house, it had depreciated in value by $20,000 to $25,000 since 2009 because of a blighted house next door.
Others have expressed the concern that the code will be detrimental to the poor. Officials believe the opposite, saying that all homes will be safely habitable and that it ensures safe living conditions for renters.
Rush noted that there are 1,300 rental units within Marion.
Clair emphasized that the town isn’t seeking impossibly high standards but rather minimum standards.
Based on the PD’s experience with removing abandoned cars and enforcing mowing and similar regulations, he doesn’t anticipate that the town will take many people to court as the code allows.
The town’s process is corrective, not punitive, the chief said, noting that as long as people are willing to undertake the necessary action, the town will work with them on timeframes and other obstacles. “We’re committed to reaching goals,” he said.
However, for those who refuse to work with officials, Clair said, the code provides the town with the “legal resources to compel compliance.”
If the code is adopted, the town will be required to set up an appeals process for those who disagree with findings. “There’s still plenty of room for property owners to push back,” said Clair, adding, “We’ll have a clean, fair system.”
Non-compliant property owners can donate the sites to the town, said Rush, who noted that Marion Economic Development Authority is exploring ways it can then build affordable housing on them.
Clair noted that Marion has many empty houses but is also experiencing a housing shortage because of the state of many homes.
Rush told Marion planners that the code wouldn’t be the end of the town’s efforts to address blight, but the beginning. The code, he said, would allow the town to put a framework in place for dealing with blighted properties.
