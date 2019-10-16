ABINGDON, Va. — Come Wednesday evening, it’s trivia time at the Wolf Hills Brewing Co. in Abingdon, Virginia.
And that’s when Eric Drummond Smith stands onstage, starting at 6:30 p.m., asking questions about history and geography.
“It’s normally general trivia,” Smith said. “It’s a production.”
And there are prizes: gifts from the brewery.
Now, too, through October, Smith is showing off his art at the brewery, 350 Park St. SE, with some pieces that are a bit spooky, just in time for Halloween.
Yet some of it’s just a bit goofy, like Smith’s drawing of Mayor McCheese of McDonald’s advertising fame.
Smith wraps words around his drawings, freewriting to create his art.
Born in Bluefield, West Virginia, Smith attended Graham High School in Bluefield, Virginia, graduating in 1994 in Tazewell County.
Smith graduated Emory & Henry College in Washington County in 1998, completing a triple major in political science, art and geography at Emory, Virginia.
Moving to Charlottesville, he completed a graduate degree in East Asian studies with a specialty in Chinese studies at the University of Virginia. Then he earned a doctorate in political science at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.
Now 43, Smith lives in Abingdon and commutes to his post as an assistant professor of political science at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
And what about the courthouse?
Seriously, considering he’s an expert in politics, I just could not resist asking Smith his opinion on the upcoming referendum of whether the county courthouse should be relocated to Abingdon’s old Kmart at a cost of $30 million.
“My opinion is it’s not a great idea,” Smith said. “The courthouse is a major engine of the economy in the center of town.”
His solution?
Expanding the courthouse complex across the street, where the county owns buildings that are now vacant or used for storage.
Move what you can elsewhere, he said, and send as much storage material off-site as possible.
“Keep the engine of the economy there,” Smith said. “And you build more parking in the back. You build a parking garage ideally with office space on the top.”
As for the Kmart, Smith said that retail building “is likely to have all sorts of unpredictable problems. It’s designed as a retail space.”
Even so, he added, “It’s a viable solution. It certainly is.”
