The grand marshal of Marion’s annual Christmas Kaleidoscope Parade this year is no stranger to most of the residents in Smyth and the surrounding counties. Folks have been hearing his voice on WMEV FM94 radio for 32 years and seeing his face at various remotes and other events in the area.
Jim Mabe, host of the “More Music Morning Show,” helps many of area residents as they get ready for work, undertake their morning commute to work and go about the day. His familiar voice and his larger-than-life personality are welcomed into homes, cars and workplaces.
“We are excited to celebrate over three decades of Jim’s being the voice of our hometown, said Marion Mayor David Helms. “He’s the bright spot for many of us each morning, so it’s more than appropriate for Jim to light up our Christmas parade as Grand Marshal.”
A native of Fort Chiswell, Mabe worked in his family-owned truck stop from 1972 until 1984. He got his start in radio in 1983 at a radio station in Pulaski. From there, he moved to a radio station in Wytheville and, in 1987, Mabe accepted a position as overnight host with WMEV, doing his show from a truck stop in Wytheville, where he found an opportunity to get on their buses and talk to stars who came through the area.
Cousin Zeke invited Mabe to come to WMEV and sit in and do a show, he said. Zeke also asked him to be a guest on the Fireman’s Jamboree, resulting in Mabe becoming a regular at the Fireman’s Jamboree, playing with Cousin Zeke.
Mabe’s ability to connect with his audience moved him from overnight to the morning drive slot a couple of years later, and since then, “he’s been a fixture in homes, businesses and factories across the region as the friendly morning voice that’s more than just a voice, more like a part of the family,” Helms said.
Mabe has enjoyed a successful career that has been as much a fun opportunity as a job.
At the time “Ken Heath was in promotions, we had discussed doing my morning show from Opryland. Opryland was a big deal back then. I had a chance to do my show at Opryland twice. I did the morning show from an airplane and interviewed the stars. That was really something special,” Mabe said.
He went to North Carolina with Big Tom Buchanan and did shows from Dollywood, the Dixie Stampede and other Pigeon Forge, Tenn., locations.
“I did an interview with Lee Greenwood at his theater in Pigeon Forge and had the chance to go to T.G. Shepherd’s theater for an interview and to watch the show. I did this Oldies show on Sunday nights for a while and interviewed Patsy Cline’s husband. He told me the story of the airplane and why it crashed,” Mabe said.
He interviewed Eddie Rabbit two weeks before he died. He has also interviewed other country celebrities, including Reba, Garth, Trace Adkins, Brooks and Dunn, and Sawyer Brown.
Mabe has played guitar most of his life, playing in his first band in grade school. He played in the Footloose band, opening up for country stars, including Billy Crash Craddock and Mel McDaniel. He currently plays with Country Blend and also with a friend from elementary school in Two of a Kind. Mabe plays rhythm guitar and occasionally lead guitar and is the lead singer.
“I sing and play country music, some beach music, and some old rock ‘n roll,” like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Mabe said, recalling a chance encounter with the band Alabama when they were playing at The Bowery in Myrtle Beach for tips.
He remembers that he and a couple of friends were walking by a bar and heard a song he had recently sung. He told his friends he wanted to go inside. They were sitting at a table when one of his friends asked their server if the band ever let people come up on stage and sing. They did, the waiter said, and soon Mabe joined Alabama on stage to sing three songs, including one by country legend George Jones.
He also recalls a stint opening up for the Chippendales in Roanoke. He and the other guys in his band sang and played music before the Chippendales took the stage. Mabe recalled that he and the band were the only men in the place besides the dancers.
“If I can make one person happy and they have a good day, that makes me happy,” Mabe said.
“When I was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in March, I was told that I would have to quit my job, but I wouldn’t give up. I never missed a day while having my radiation and chemotherapy. My listeners gave me the strength to go to work,” Mabe said, explaining that he was out of work for a few weeks to recover from a surgical procedure and “people flooded the phones with support when I went back to work. I am on so many prayer lists. I really appreciate the support I have received.”
Mabe and his wife, Annette, have been married for 27 years and have three daughters and six grandchildren plus one on the way. They enjoy travelling and make frequent trips to Gaitlinburg. Annette will join her husband in leading Marion’s parade.
Mabe has seen many changes in radio since the early days of spinning records on a turntable. Now the music is on a computer. Even transmitter readings can be taken by the computer. Radio hosts can pre-record their shows and not even be in the studio when the show is aired.
Mabe’s morning show runs from 5 until 10 a.m. Monday through Friday, and he works a couple of Saturdays a month. The station has live hosts until 7 p.m. when a syndicated show, Radio Lia, comes on.
Although Mabe recognizes the importance of putting out information on the radio, such as letting his listeners know when Conway Twitty died, for example, he knows that making even one person happy, helping them to have a good day is the most rewarding part of his career. He loves his job and his listeners as much as they love him. In fact, he does not really consider it going to work because he enjoys it so much.
“I’m very thankful for what I’ve been able to do. I just enjoy life. I enjoy people. I’m a people person. And, I’m thankful and honored to be a Grand Marshal,” he said, adding that he hopes to see his radio listeners at the parade.
Marion’s Christmas parade will get under way in downtown Marion on Friday night, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. Events start on Thursday, Dec. 5, with “Merry Marion,” the annual business open house from 5-8 p.m. at participating businesses. Friday kicks off the Marion Christmas Market, stretching from the farmers’ market to the Henderson School. The market is open Friday through Sunday.
For more information on the Marion Christmas events, call Cyndi McCloskey at 276-378-5029 or email cmccloskey@marionva.org
